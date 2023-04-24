Dancing With The Stars Judge Len Goodman Dead At 78

Legendary dance judge Len Goodman has passed away.

On Monday morning, the former Dancing With The Stars head judge’s manager, Jackie Gill, told the BBC:

“It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78. A much-loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him.”

According to the outlet, Len was on hospice at his home in Kent, England when he passed away on Saturday while surrounded by his family. He had bone cancer.

Len appeared as a judge on DWTS from 2005 until November 2022, when he announced he would be stepping away from the show to spend time with his family. He explained:

“I’ve decided I’d like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain. I cannot thank you enough, my Dancing With the Stars family. It’s been such a wonderful experience for me.”

He was also a founding judge on the British competition series, Strictly Come Dancing, from 2004 to 2016. He began his career as a dancer himself, winning the British Championships in his 20s before turning his attention to becoming a professional judge.

Already, the tributes are pouring in from dear friends and fans, all of whom will miss the TV personality greatly. His longtime DWTS co-star Bruno Tonioli took to Instagram with a photo of the pair hugging, mourning:

“Heart broken my dear friend and partner for 19 years the one and only ballroom legend #lengoodman passed away I will treasure the memory of our incredible adventures and hundreds of shows we did together @bbcstrictly @dancingwiththestars they will never be anyone like you we will miss you Bruno.”

Fellow judge Carrie Ann Inaba uploaded a montage video of her time with Len in the ballroom, reflecting:

“A Dancer. A teacher. A refined gentleman. A wonderful storyteller. A special soul. A mentor. A family man. And… A treasured friend. Saying goodbye at the end of last season broke my heart. But today’s news has shattered it all over again. I can’t believe that you’re gone. You were one of a kind my dear friend. And I will cherish our memories and hold them close, while I join so many others in mourning your loss. Thank you for all that you shared with us. Your humor, your wisdom, your wit and your truth. Until we meet again… Rest In Peace Len”

Tom Bergeron, the series’ longtime host until 2019, shared several photos from over the years, noting:

“A Good Man, indeed. #rip”

Dozens more contestants and dancers also shared emotional tributes of their own. Take a look:

“Len’s reality that he brought to competition television, will be missed … And that sparkle he had, even when delivering tough news, is going to be missed.” ????@ginger_zee pays tribute to longtime #DWTS judge Len Goodman, who passed away at 78. https://t.co/ApDKpqQ8WH pic.twitter.com/zEPLfIOiKW — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 24, 2023

More very sad news from the world of entertainment…

RIP Len Goodman, 78 – welder, dancer, judge, and devoted cricket & West Ham fan. Always had a laugh with Len, and swapped a few strong opinions. A quintessential Londoner and a top bloke. pic.twitter.com/RXBhLQfSPh — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 24, 2023

I’ve just woken up to the sad news that my gorgeous colleague and dear friend Len Goodman has passed away. My heart and love go out to his lovely Sue and family. Len Goody Goodman is what I always called him and “It’s a ten from Len & seveeeeern”will live with me forever. RIP Len — Craig Revel Horwood (@CraigRevHorwood) April 24, 2023

A very sad day for me and all Strictly fans.

The world has lost a true gentleman.

Len Goodman you are a legend. I will sincerely miss you. Always kind to everyone especially the band and singers.

RIP. Len

Love to Sue and family❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/l2Ns1zQq1d — Tommy Blaize (@TommyBlaize) April 24, 2023

Such a heartbreaking loss for the entertainment and dance communities. Len leaves behind his wife Sue Goodman, son James Goodman, and two grandchildren, Alice and Dan. We are sending them all lots of love. R.I.P.

