Travis Barker Teases A Lifelong Romance With Kourtney Kardashian!

Could they get any cuter?

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian love to show off their romance for all to see, and that doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon! On Monday night, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a photo dump to her Instagram titled, “Skies n’ stuff.” In the series of pictures and videos was a clip of the couple holding hands across a small table while laughing. Hanging on the wall above them was a sign that read:

“Chef’s tables area for free employee meals only! Keep it clean.”

While the candid moment between the couple is so sweet (below), that’s not even the best part!

Commenting on the upload, the Blink-182 drummer responded:

“Laugh with you for the rest of my life.”

And his lady chimed back:

“@travisbarker my whole life.”

Adorbz!! These two sound like they’re in it for the long haul! Check out Kourt’s full IG update (below)!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram]