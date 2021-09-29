Taylor Swift WAS At Lena Dunham's Wedding -- See The Pics!

The #squad is still going strong, y’all!

As we reported, Lena Dunham got married to boyfriend Luis Felber over the weekend at Soho’s Union Club in London. Before the Girls creator confirmed the news herself, gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi reported that none other than Taylor Swift was in attendance, and played a “big part” in the wedding.

Well, turns out that source was right on the money! Dunham opened up about her whirlwind ceremony in a new interview with Vogue, where she confirmed that Tay was not only in attendance, but also one of her bridesmaids!

Per the outlet, Lena’s bridesmaids included T.Swift, actor Myha’la Herrold, Rosa Mercuriadis, Tommy Dorfman, Ali Trustman, her cousin Jenna Hally Rubenstein, Felber’s sister Alma-Kori Felber, and Dunham’s podcasting partner, Alissa Bennett.

The publication went on to share a string of photos from the celebration, including one of Taylor and Tommy rocking matching bridesmaids ensembles. Scroll through the post (below) to see all the magic for yourself!

[Image via Mario Mitsis/Joseph Marzullo/WENN]