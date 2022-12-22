Leonardo DiCaprio NOT Dating Actress Victoria Lamas??

Leonardo DiCaprio may not be officially off the market just yet…

As we reported this week, the 48-year-old actor was spotted leaving The Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood with 23-year-old Victoria Lamas, the daughter of actor Lorenzo Lamas, on Tuesday. At one point, the two were seen laughing and joking as they climbed into a car together, which led many to believe that the Don’t Look Up actor’s time with 27-year-old Gigi Hadid was over, and he was back in the camp of courting women under 25. However, that may not be completely true…

Related: Titanic 25 Years Later — 5 Fun Facts!

Following their appearance together, an insider told Page Six the two “are not dating.” The source added:

“Both were seated [not next to each other] at a big group dinner. They were also joined by a number of other people in the car.”

Inneresting… All we can say is we didn’t see Leo hitting it off with anyone else in attendance — specifically, no one over the age of 25! Guess we’ll just have to sit tight and see if there’s any future dates or it really just was as casual as the insider is making it seem. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Has Leo secretly reverted to his old ways? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Victoria Lamas/Instagram & Avalon/WENN]