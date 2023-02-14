Shakira Lip Syncs To SZA's Kill Bill In Revenge-Focused Valentine's Day Video -- Watch!

Shakira is taking shots at her ex Gerard Piqué and his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti in a dramatic Valentine’s Day post!

Amid many sweet and sexy couples posts taking over social media on Tuesday, the singer took to Instagram to get real about how she’s feeling on this romantic holiday! Sharing a video of herself cleaning the kitchen floor, the 46-year-old lip-synced to SZA’s revenge-focused track Kill Bill. Specifically, the lyrics:

“I might kill my ex / Not the best idea / His new girlfriend’s next, how’d I get here? I might kill my ex / I still love him though / Rather be in jail than alone / I did it all for love.”

Oh, dang!

She’s not messing around! Ch-ch-check out her fiery post (below)!

Shakira didn’t include a caption alongside the video, but it wasn’t really necessary anyway. We all know who that was meant for! Fans took to the comment section of her post to sound off on the shocking Valentine’s Day video, writing:

“Sweeping the ashes of piqué, mate?” “Hahahaha when you like to watch the world burn from the top” “And what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger! Always prepare” “The lyrics, the outfit, cleaning the crime scene hahaha support it” “The lyrics to the song ”

We thought Shakira’s diss tracks have been harsh, but this song brings the feud to a whole new level! That said, not everyone was loving the dark lyrics, particularly since the message was meant for the father of her children, Sasha, 8, and Milan, 10. They noted:

“this is so twisted” “You killed it with 2 songs already!!!! And you get applauded!!! But stop it already.”

As we’ve been following, Shakira and Gerard called things off after dating for 11 years when he was slammed with cheating allegations last summer. The singer has gone on to blast him in several new songs, including a music video in which her heart was literally ripped out of her chest. Last month, her collab with Argentine producer Bizarrap, BZRP Music Sessions #53, went viral as she called out the new lovebirds, saying:

“Sorry baby, I should have thrown you out a while ago / A she-wolf like me is not for rookies / A she-wolf like me is not for guys like you / I’m too good for you, and that’s why you’re with someone just like you.”

The line was a reference to her 2009 hit She Wolf, which was released just before they met in 2010. She also blamed the 36-year-old for leaving her with tax problems and stuck living next to his parents. At one point, she set her sights on the PR student, singing:

“I wish you luck with my supposed replacement / I don’t even know what happened to you / I’m worth two of 22 [year old] / You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo / You traded a Rolex for a Casio / You’re going fast, slow down / Lots of time at the gym, but your brain needs a little work too.”

Gerard’s done his best to clap back at the revenge music with his own shady digs, such as when he was spotted driving a Twingo. He and Clara have also made things way more official, both on Instagram and IRL. Just earlier this week, he spoke about their relationship for the first time while revealing that she picks out all his outfits for him. So, things are definitely growing more serious between them… no wonder Shakira’s so pissed off this Valentine’s Day! Thoughts on her IG post? Has she gone too far?? Let us know your thoughts (below)!

