Paul Wesley's New Girlfriend Was 8 Years Old When Vampire Diaries Started

Paul Wesley has a new (much younger) woman in his life!

Right after his ex-wife Ines de Ramon moved on from their rocky breakup with none other than Brad Pitt, The Vampire Diaries alum is looking loved-up with his own new flame. Natalie Kuckenburg, a gorgeous model who at 22 is almost half of the 40-year-old actor’s age, was spotted hand-in-hand with him on Sunday while out and about in New York City, according to DailyMail.com. To put that into perspective, Natalie would’ve been 8 when The Vampire Diaries first premiered — and Paul was 27!

A big age gap, but nowhere near Leonardo DiCaprio‘s age gap with his new rumored flame. And still, the 18 years that separate Paul and Natalie, it’s less of an age gap than Ines and Brad — who are separated by 29 years!

Paul was first seen with Natalie before he and Ines had even announced their divorce — causing fans and followers alike a pretty big shock! Although, it wouldn’t be the first time the Stefan Salvatore portrayer left everyone in the dark about his love life. He and his ex-wife didn’t even tell the world they were married until after they’d gone and gotten hitched. Seems like a recurring theme with the actor!

At the time, a rep for the couple spoke to People and said they’d been separated for five months — so it wasn’t actually the cheating scandal everyone thought it was when Paul was first seen with the young model:

“The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago. They request privacy at this time.”

Just two months after the split Ines was already linking up with Brad, though, so it doesn’t look like there’s any waiting game here. Both of the former spouses jumped straight into relationships after their split was announced. In November, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor was seen getting up close and personal with Ines at an LA afterparty for his movie Babylon. A source told DM the couple had been dating for “a few months”:

“Brad is really into Ines. They met through a mutual friend. She is very nice. Ines is cute, fun and energetic. She has a great personality. Brad enjoys spending time with her.”

In the past, Paul has been tied to Torrey DeVitto and Phoebe Tonkin, the former of which he married but separated from only two years later. But as for himself and Ines, they both seem to be living their best lives with their new honeys!

