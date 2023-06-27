Lewis Capaldi Cancels Tours 'For The Foreseeable Future' Amid Mental Health Struggles

Lewis Capaldi is stepping away from music… for now.

On Tuesday, the Scottish hitmaker took to Instagram to address his fans about his future on stage. In case you didn’t know, Capaldi earlier announced he was going to be taking a three-week break from music to just be “Lewis from Glasgow.” He planned to head back to his hometown and spend time with family and work on his mental and physical health. Sadly, it seems three weeks wasn’t enough for him to get things sorted out — and he’s now announced he’s taking a break indefinitely.

Opening his post, he thanked fans for supporting him through his most recent set and first show back from break, the 2023 Glastonbury Festival, where he struggled to sing and his voice faltered amid his struggles with Tourette’s Syndrome. The Someone You Loved singer was diagnosed with the neurological disorder in September of 2022 and has been open about his struggles since then.

Luckily, though, his fans at Glastonbury were very warm and receptive, and they helped him through the set by singing with him. It was such a touching moment! He still left feeling dejected, though, and expressed how he was “annoyed” with himself. It was at this point he warned concertgoers they may not “see much” of him “for the rest of the year.”

In his social media post on Tuesday, thanked that Glastonbury crowd, writing:

“First of all, thank you to Glastonbury for having me, for singing along when I needed it and for all the amazing messages afterwards. It really does mean the world.”

But then he went on to say he would be stopping touring and canceling the rest of his shows for the “foreseeable future”:

“The fact that this probably won’t come as a surprise doesn’t make it any easier to write, but I’m very sorry to let you know I’m going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future.”

He explained:

“I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I’d hoped 3 weeks away would sort me out. But the truth is I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.”

He went on to acknowledge how “fortunate” he is to be in a career where he’s allowed to take so much time off. He also thanked his “family, friends, medical professionals, and all of you who’ve been so supportive every step of the way.” He said in the past year he’s “needed it more than ever.”

Aww, it’s wonderful he’s got such an amazing support system!

Finishing up his post, he apologized for disappointing his fans who were preparing to see him throughout the rest of the year, but he hopes they’ll still be around when he comes back:

“I’m so incredibly sorry to everyone who had planned to come to a show before the end of the year but I need to feel well to perform at the standard you all deserve. Playing for you every night is all I’ve ever dreamed of so this has been the most difficult decision of my life. I’ll be back as soon as I possibly can. All my love, always, Lewis x.”

You can read his full statement (below):

Good for Lewis taking a well-deserved break for some self care. We hope he feels better and hits the stage again soon!

