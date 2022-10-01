OMG Lil Nas X Stopped A Concert To Go Poop -- And Told Everyone About It!

Sometimes nature calls at the most inopportune times!

During a concert at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, Lil Nas X apparently had to pause midway through his show and excuse himself. Why is that? Well, it turned out he had a bit of a bathroom emergency!

In a viral video posted to Twitter on Thursday from one of his two Long Live Montero Tour stops in the city earlier this week, the 23-year-old singer promised he would only take “like a minute or two” as he was in the middle of taking a dump. Per the clip, his voice came booming out over the speakers to share with the audience:

“I’m backstage, and this is, like, not a part of the show, but I’m taking a mean s**t, so please forgive me. But I’m gonna be like a minute or two, and I’ll be right back.”

Related: Watch Lil Nas X Prank Celebs With His Ridiculously Good Wax Figure!

As the classic children’s book says, “everyone poops” — including celebrities! You can ch-ch-check out the hilarious moment (below):

Lil Nas X had a bathroom emergency during his show in Atlanta. ????pic.twitter.com/dnhX0NY3W6 — ???????????? ???????????? ???? ???????????????? ???? (@LNXNews) September 29, 2022

Too funny!! The following day, Lil Nas shared the video on his own Twitter account, writing:

“lmao people really thought i was joking, i was literally back there dropping demons into that toilet.”

Oh no! LOLz! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]