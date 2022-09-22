OMG! Watch Lil Nas X Prank Celebrities With His RIDICULOUSLY GOOD Wax Figure!

Lil Nas X is already known as one of the funniest celebs on social media — but his newest antics are probably the best yet!

On Tuesday, the musician was the latest to be honored with a wax figure at the world famous Madame Tussauds museum in Hollywood. The figure itself, which is wearing his iconic golden outfit from the 2022 Met Gala, is RIDICULOUSLY accurate — seriously, maybe the best one we’ve ever seen! Check it out (above)!

It looks so good, in fact, Nas decided to use it to prank his famous friends by FaceTiming them with his wax twin — to see if they’d notice. And the reactions were incredible!

In the video, which the 23-year-old posted to Twitter on Tuesday, many celebs took the bait and thought his wax figure was the real deal. First up was songstress Olivia Rodrigo who answered from her car:

“Oh my god, hi!”

She seemed excited for a moment before looking confused, to which the prankster explained to her what was going on. When she finally got the memo, she laughed and said she thought the video was frozen!

Troye Sivan wasn’t so easy to prank, though. He knew right away, blurting:

“Is that a wax figure?”

The Industry Baby rapper seemed surprised Sivan could tell the difference — and we don’t blame him! The figure is crazy detailed…

Lizzo fully thought the wax figure was her friend. After the Montero musician revealed it was just a prank — she said she was wondering why he was wearing his Met outfit again! LOLz!

“I f**king though it was you. I was like, ‘Why are you in your Met Gala outfit?'”

LOLz!!

Other celeb friends he pranked included Addison Rae, Rico Nasty, and James Charles — the latter of which shouted right away:

“The Madame Tussauds logo is right there!”

Ch-ch-check out the HIGHlarious video for yourself (below):

me facetiming friends as my wax figure lmao pic.twitter.com/e8y7aHsJbP — SAFFA (@LilNasX) September 20, 2022

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Would you be fooled by this figure? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]