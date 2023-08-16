Lily Allen's Dad Called The COPS After She Lost Her Virginity -- At 12 Years Old?!?!

Lily Allen lost her virginity in quite a shocking and unexpected way.

And this isn’t one of those awkward, funny, kind of cringeworthy ‘first time’ stories… this one is straight-up wild!

The 38-year-old songstress popped up on comedian Alan Carr‘s Life’s A Beach podcast this week to discuss her life and career, and during their chat, she revealed the jaw-dropping tale of how she lost her virginity… AT TWELVE YEARS OLD!!!

Lily was down in Brazil at the time along with her dad, actor Keith Allen (pictured above), and her brother Alfie. The fam had been spending part of the summer on vacation in a lovely beach-side resort area when Lily developed a crush on a guy who she only identified as Fernando. Recalling to Carr how she decided to do the deed with Fernando — again, Lily was 12 years old when this went down — she snuck away from her father and brother to make things happen. Uh-oh!!

The Not Fair songstress explained:

“I actually went missing. I lost my virginity to a guy called Fernando in Brazil when I was about 12.”

WHAT?!

Lily went on from there, explaining that she accidentally slept in after the deed was done, and thus didn’t return to her hotel room with her dad and brother at any point during the night:

“They thought I actually went missing. I went to his [Fernando’s] hotel room, and I was on holiday with my dad and brother, and obviously didn’t come back to my room.”

Having slumbered through any sense of time or urgency, Allen woke up the next morning to a shocking situation: her dad had (understandably) called the cops and was frantically searching for her all over the hotel!! Laughing about the situation now, The Fear singer explained:

“I woke up and there was police all over the hotel. They were literally combing the beach and had T-shirts [asking], ‘is this what she was wearing?’ I didn’t have the heart to say, ‘no, I was just losing my virginity.'”

We can’t even imagine that conversation! Or the conversation years later when Lily’s dad found out about all this and how it actually went down. And if he didn’t know about it back then… well, he does now! The whole world does!!

She concluded:

“It was all a bit traumatic, and I didn’t have sex again then for a while.”

Uh, yeah, no kidding!

Allen has since settled down. She and husband David Harbour are fan favorites together after they tied the knot in 2020. And the singer was previously married to now-ex-husband Sam Cooper before that. They had two daughters together — Ethel, 11, and Marnie, 10 — before splitting up in 2018. So Lily has a full family life that occupies her time!

…And plenty of wild stories from way back when, too! DAMN!

