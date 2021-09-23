Iconic '90s Supermodel Linda Evangelista Reveals Cosmetic Procedure Left Her 'Permanently Deformed'

Supermodel Linda Evangelista is finally addressing why she disappeared from the public eye years ago… and her reasons are startling.

The 56-year-old claims she underwent a cosmetic procedure five years ago that left her “permanently deformed” and “unrecognizable” — but she’s finally done hiding! While taking legal action, the star explained that she underwent a CoolSculpting procedure to have fat cells removed, but it did the exact opposite! She revealed in a candid Instagram post on Wednesday:

“To my followers who have wondered why I have not been working while my peers’ careers have been thriving, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq’s CoolSculpting procedure which did the opposite of what it promised.”

Oh, no…

She went on to detail the “painful” consequences she’s suffered since this procedure, adding:

“It increased, not decreased, my fat cells and left me permanently deformed even after undergoing two painful, unsuccessful, corrective surgeries. I have been left, as media has described it, ‘unrecognizable.’”

Wow! Not only is she now “unrecognizable” and dealing with mental health issues, but she has developed another very serious diagnosis! Evangelista continued:

“I have developed Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia or PAH, a risk of which I was not made aware before I had the procedures.”

In case you don’t know, PAH is when fat cells grow larger rather than smaller. It’s a very serious condition and a rare side effect of the procedure that mostly happens to men. The mom of one continued:

“PAH has not only destroyed my livelihood, it has sent me into a cycle of deep depression, profound sadness, and the lowest depths of self-loathing. In the process, I have become a recluse.”

So sad to hear! To finally combat the injustices she allegedly suffered, Linda filed a lawsuit against Zeltiq Aesthetics, who created, marketed, and distributed the CoolSculpting system. And she wants no less than $50 million for the damages done!

Acknowledging the legal matter, the Canadian reflected on the milestone:

“Today I took a big step towards righting a wrong that I have suffered and have kept to myself for over five years.”

The former supermodel, who was one of the most influential stars in the ’90s and appeared on over 700 magazine covers, is hopeful that this big reveal will help her get back to her old self, sharing:

“With this lawsuit, I am moving forward to rid myself of my shame, and going public with my story. I’m so tired of living this way. I would like to walk out my door with my head held high, despite not looking like myself any longer.”

Check out her full post (below)!

Wow… So sad to learn this is why Linda vanished from the fashion scene so abruptly! We really do hope she can find the confidence to make a comeback despite her new appearance because a quick look at her social media comments proves there are thousands of fans dying to see her shine again.

