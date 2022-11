We still want Taylor Swift to return to country music, but…. we’re gonna have to keep waiting. Thankfully, a lot of brilliant women in Nashville are filling that void – like Lindsay Ell!

Right On Time is such a gem!

If Savage Garden released a country song, it would be this!

And the lyrics really resonate with us! If you are single… well, this song is for you!

