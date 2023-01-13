Priscilla Presley Speaks Out After Daughter Lisa Marie's Hospitalization

Priscilla Presley is giving an update to everyone after her daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s medical emergency.

As we’ve reported, the 54-year-old singer-songwriter was taken by ambulance to the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest at her Calabasas home on Thursday. TMZ reported her housekeeper found her unresponsive in her bedroom earlier in the day. At the time, Lisa’s ex-husband, Danny Keough, returned to their house after taking the kids to school and performed CPR until the paramedics arrived. First responders proceeded to take over compressions, and the outlet claimed they gave Lisa epinephrine at least one time to help regain her pulse since she went into “full arrest.” Once they got a pulse again, the daughter of Elvis Presley was rushed to the hospital. So scary!

Related: Buffalo Bills Star Damar Hamlin Back Home After Being Released From Hospital

Now, hours after the news broke, her momma spoke about the terrifying situation. Priscilla took to Instagram to make a quick statement on Thursday afternoon. Asking everyone for “prayers” while her daughter is receiving the “best care” at the hospital, she wrote:

“My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time.”

Priscilla did not specify what caused Lisa’s hospitalization at this time. However, TMZ reported that she was also spotted arriving at the hospital to be with her child. You can see the entire statement (below):

Our hearts go out to Priscilla and the rest of the Presley family, and we hope Lisa is better soon!

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN]