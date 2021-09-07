Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin Have Broken Up

It’s all over for these two.

The writing has been on the wall for at least the last few days, but now it’s come to an end. Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin have officially split, according to multiple sources close to the now-former couple.

One particular insider speaking to Us Weekly about the matter on Tuesday morning confirmed the breakup and added this little tidbit about who initiated the whole thing:

“Amelia was the one who ended things.”

Makes sense!

Heck, it was just a few hours ago that we reported on the 20-year-old model’s most recent super-cryptic message alluding to trouble in paradise between her and the Talentless founder.

What is interesting about Amelia walking away from it all is that this very same insider claims the split has NOTHING to do with Scott’s most recent Instagram leaked direct message drama involving Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima!

…Wait, what?! While it’s apparently true that Amelia is miffed about Lord Disick’s messy IG leak, the insider claims that these two heading for Splitsville was a completely unrelated and separate issue:

“[The breakup] wasn’t related to the messages Scott sent about Kourtney. This breakup was coming regardless.”

Wow!

Do y’all really believe that?! If so, what exactly was the problem pushing these two towards a split before Scott f**ked up in the direct messages?? Things seemed so smooth right up until the Flip It Like Disick star slid into the DMs of Kourt’s male model ex-boyfriend…

Regardless, a second insider did at least play down the severity of the breakup, saying:

“They’re both taking it in stride.”

Could be worse, we suppose. For now, fans are just starting to come to terms with the not-so-shocking (but very sudden!) news, as you can see from this grouping of early Twitter reactions (below):

“Amelia, best decision ever. Scott is a d**k… no I did not misspell his name. Sorry Lisa [Rinna], no Kardashian Christmas this year.” “Geez… I had them down as solid.” “She turned 20 and got too old for him :(” “His obsession with Kourtney’s relationship with Travis Barker, that’s what went wrong!” “She dodged a bullet! Good for her.”

Tough crowd! What do U make of this not-so-surprising breakup news, Perezcious readers?

We knew it was coming… we’re just not sure if we believe that insider claim about it not being related to those leaked direct messages… Call us skeptical on that part! How ’bout you, though?? Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

