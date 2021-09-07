Lisa Rinna Trolls Scott Disick With 'Happy Dance' Amid Amelia Hamlin Split!

This family is so shady and we live for it!

Lisa Rinna could not be happier now that her 20-year-old daughter, Amelia Hamlin, has officially broken up with 38-year-old Scott Disick! Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the momma and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills mainstay posted a very cheerful video doing her “happy dance” — just days before sources confirmed the couple had split.

Yup, she was having a party by herself while her daughter was breaking things off with the KUWTK alum! Iconic!

Lyrics to the song Memories by David Guetta featuring Kid Cudi said in the background of the clip:

“I just want to let it go for tonight. That would be the best therapy for me.”

So, clearly, someone is happy that Amelia decided to let HIM go! LOLz! Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Previously, Lisa had been supportive of the relationship, despite the eye-catching age gap, until things started to turn sour.

Earlier this week — as Scott was making headlines for bashing his ex Kourtney Kardashian’s PDA-filled Italy getaway with Travis Barker in leaked messages sent to her other ex Younes Bendjima — the Bravolebrity uploaded a pic of Harry Styles, yet again trolling the dad of three. She previously wished her mini-me would link up with someone more like the One Direction member than the Talentless founder. Now she’s gotten at least half of what she wanted!

Oh, and if the dancing wasn’t enough proof, just look at her comment on the official breakup reports (below)!

Happy as a clam! Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments!

