Lisa Rinna Is 'Freer' Than Ever Before -- Posing Topless For Cosmo At 60!

Lisa Rinna is in a new era in her life — and loves every second of it!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum stunned on the cover of Cosmopolitan for its Sex After 60 issue, rocking a sheer bedazzled jumpsuit. She also posed topless, wearing only black high-waisted panties and sheer tights, while laying on a bed covered in red silk sheets in another picture. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Lisa Rinna Wants to Age “Disgracefully” https://t.co/grGTM3b76p — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) January 9, 2024

Related: Bravo Offered Jen Shah A RHOSLC Spinoff Before Prison — And She Turned It Down?!

DAMN, Lisa! She bared it all — not only for her cover shots but in the accompanying interview! The former reality star told the publication she finally felt confident and free for the first time in a long time during this next chapter in her life at the age of 60, something we are certainty witnessing with these new pictures:

“I’ve gotten to that place where at 60, I am so much more confident than I was at 30. I love this age because I’m freer and more confident and more passionate than I’ve ever been.”

A big reason for her newfound confidence? She refuses to feel pressure to age “gracefully” just because she turned 60 years old last year. To her, age is nothing but a number! Lisa explained:

“I don’t feel like I’m 60, and Harry doesn’t feel like he’s 72. So it’s just the number comes up, and you’re like, ‘Oh, f**k.’ And that’s what I’m always going to fight against. I’ve thought a lot about it, because I just turned 60 in July, and there’s this whole thing about aging gracefully. And I’m like, ‘F**k it. I’m going to age disgracefully.’ I’m not going to buy into any notion that this, this, and this happens when you turn 60. I’m just going to fight it all the way, because I want to do it my way.”

Good for Lisa! And she plans to to do it her own way by living in the moment as much as possible:

“It is very difficult, but I think that’s the key to it all. Because when I’m 75 and I’m living in the moment, I may be perfectly fine with it. I don’t know what that is going to be, and I can’t look ahead. I know that it’s very hard in our society, the way that women are perceived and the way that aging is perceived. I don’t think anybody is like, ‘Oh, this is great, and this is just going to be so much fun, and everyone is just going to be so lovely and accepting,’ because that is just not the case.”

She added:

“And especially if you’re still in the workplace like we are, it’s like, ‘S**t.’ I mean, when I turned 40, it was hard to get a job as an actor. So I’ve been manipulating and managing this for 20 years already.”

With her age also came “a tremendous gift” she has learned. Nowadays, Lisa does not care what anyone else thinks about her — whether it be how she chooses to live her life or her looks:

“Everything that I’ve gone through has brought me to this point where I do not f**king care what anybody thinks about me. I don’t need your approval. I don’t need you to tell me whether I’m good, bad, ugly, cute, whatever. I’m going to do whatever I feel to make me happy.”

It is not only ignoring the haters, living life to the fullest, and being comfortable in her skin now that made her feel “freer” than ever before. We bet handing in her diamond and no longer starring on RHOBH has something to do with her new attitude these days, too! Elsewhere in the interview, Lisa addresses her departure from the show — specifically Bravo’s decision to air her resignation letter during the Season 13 premiere. And it turns out she “had no idea” the network planned to do that! Lisa shared:

“Nobody gave me a heads-up. I mean, a week before it aired, somebody sent it to me because Bravo had sent out a preview of the episode. So I thought, ‘Wow, look at that.’ Because, of course, everyone thought I’d been fired. But no, I made that decision. I sent text messages to the rest of the people. I sent an email to the head of Bravo, but I sent text messages to everybody else.”

Looking back on the decision to leave, Lisa ultimately believes she made the “right” one:

“It was the right decision to make, at the time, absolutely the right decision. And this show has a way of always coming around and them showing that was a moment of them coming around and doing the right thing, I think.”

Despite what some may think, she has zero regrets about leaving:

“People think that maybe I do, but no, I didn’t regret it when I sent the letter, and I haven’t regretted it since… That was one of the greatest decisions I’ve ever made to go do that show. I mean, that show brought me so many positives. It was a great thing for me to do at the time, absolutely great. And it was the right time for me to go. I think it served its purpose for both of us, for me and for Bravo. Absolutely.”

Is it safe to say Lisa won’t be returning anytime soon to the show?! It sounds like it! But no one can blame her because she appears to be doing very well for herself post-Housewives! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Bravo/YouTube, Lisa Rinna/Instagram]