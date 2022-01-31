Lisa Vanderpump Hospitalized With Broken Leg After Getting Bucked Off A Horse!

Oh, no!

Lisa Vanderpump had a scary accident while horseback riding on Sunday at The Paddock in Los Feliz. The Vanderpump Rules star was bucked off a horse after it got spooked!! According to an eyewitness who spoke with TMZ, the 61-year-old flew over the animal’s head and landed on her back after the horse reared up in fright.

The Bravolebrity reportedly broke her leg in two places above her ankle and bruised her back. She was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance, with her husband Ken Todd following close behind. She is expected to be fine once she undergoes surgery.

Interestingly, she’s been riding this particular horse for six years (it’s unclear if it is the same one pictured above), so this incident must have come as a shock to all involved! We’ll be sending healing vibes her way! Get better soon, Lisa!!

[Image via Lisa Vanderpump/Instagram]