Jenny Owen Youngs is on tour this summer and hopefully she performs this song live!

Follow You is a cathartic experience! There’s something magical about the frequency!

Her voice is healing. The lyrics are healing. The music is healing.

We just wanna cry as we watch her perform it and be baptized by the tears!

This is special!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Jenny Owen Youngs!