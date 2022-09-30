Little Mix Star Perrie Edwards' Home Burglarized While She Was Inside With Her Fiancé And Baby Son!

Perrie Edwards and fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are shaken up following a terrifying home invasion.

The stars, both 29-years-old, had the scare of their lives on Tuesday when robbers broke into their $3.9 million dollar mansion in the exclusive Chesire, England area, while they were INSIDE the home with their 13-month-old son, Axel. Now THAT’S horrifying…

Upon realizing what was going down, the Little Mix star and her Liverpool F.C. beau called local police around 10:45 p.m., but by the time cops arrived, the homeowners had already been ripped off of “jewelry and handbags,” according to Cheshire Constabulary police. It’s such a relief to hear they, and their young baby, weren’t physically harmed. Still, we can only imagine the emotional scar this will leave.



One of the couple’s neighbors expressed concern, telling The Sun:

“This latest break-in is a real worry. This is a very quiet street and lots of residents have very good security, so it is quite frightening these thugs still feel comfortable enough to break in — especially when people are in. It must have been terrifying.”

Law enforcement is currently reviewing CCTV footage to find any leads, but Perrie and Alex are left “terrified” and “heartbroken” over the incident. A close friend revealed to the outlet:

“It’s just the most violating thing — to think that someone has been all over their belongings before they even realized what was happening is so upsetting. The brazenness of doing it while they were in the house is terrifying, and obviously they’re heartbroken that a lot of valuable items which meant a great deal to them — not just financially — have been taken. This is their dream home and they love their life there as a family. Suddenly it feels tarnished, but they’re determined to get on with their lives and obviously they’ll take every necessary step to ensure they are totally secure in the future.”

What a nightmare. We hope the criminals are brought to justice and Perrie and Alex can heal. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

