David Beckham 'Read The Riot Act' To Son Brooklyn Over Victoria-Nicola Peltz Wedding Dress Battle!

It’s no secret that there is a LOT of tension between Brooklyn Beckham‘s new wife Nicola Peltz and his family.

We’ve been covering the growing rift between the actress and her socialite fam facing off with the brood of the 23-year-old child of soccer star David Beckham and former Spice Girls star Victoria Beckham. Way back in April, the young couple tied the knot in a very extravagant ceremony. And while it should have been an amazing coming-together between the billionaire Peltzs and the Beckhams, it turned into… not that. Instead, rumors spread about a supposed rift between Nicola and Victoria, and it all spiraled into a shady s**t show of epic proportions. UGH!!

Lately, one particular issue has really been coming into focus: a row over the wedding dress! And Peletz herself appears to have made things worse for her hubby. Earlier this month, the 27-year-old spoke to Grazia about the situation around her stunning gown, claiming her designer mother-in-law walked back on an agreement to make one for her, allegedly “blanking” the new bride in her time of need.

Now, we know those claims caused MAJOR drama between Brooklyn and his world-famous father!!

According to a new report published by DailyMail.com on Thursday evening, David confronted his adult son over the disagreement and “read the riot act” to the young star, telling him off. The outlet specifically cited Nicola’s shady interview as the source of the tension, too, with David laying it all out there for his son:

“We don’t do that in this family.”

An anonymous insider echoed the outlet’s reporting, too, sharing this is how things went down between the father-son duo:

“I don’t think David has ever lost his temper with Brooklyn or had cause to talk to him harshly, but that has now finally happened. He had it out with him and told him: ‘We don’t do this in our family — and you know that we don’t do this in our family.'”

Jeez!!!

The soccer pro also apparently delivered a very cryptic warning to his son, too. The news outlet alleged it went down like this:

“What happens next is up to you, but we are done with the drama.”

OMG! Of course, it remains to be seen if this schism will actually go down like that…

Regardless, this is all causing a lot of tension among the Beckham clan. Brooklyn’s brothers Romeo and Cruz are supposedly “hurt” by the public spat, as the insider noted:

“David was really appalled by the Grazia interview because it seemed to be washing the family dirty linen in public — and he said that Romeo and Cruz are also hurt by it. It was probably a shock as he’s never done anything other than tell Brooklyn how much he adores him.”

Clearly, there are a lot of hurt feelings here, with the feud being compared to the split between Prince William and Prince Harry. Oof!!

Cryptically, another confidant came to a tough conclusion aimed at Brooklyn:

“What is being said is that Brooklyn has forgotten that he is a Beckham.”

Ouch! That definitely stings! But will it make a difference in this ongoing spat?! What do y’all think about this ongoing feud, Perezcious readers?? Can you really expect the young star to go against his wife like that?

