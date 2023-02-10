Little People, Big World Star Zach Roloff Recovering After 'Scary 72 Hours' Amid Emergency Brain Surgery

Reality TV star Zach Roloff is recovering in the hospital right now after having emergency brain surgery, and his beloved wife is by his side helping him through it.

Of course, the 32-year-old stars on Little People, Big World along with the rest of his famous American family. But this week, something unexpected happened — and it landed him in the hospital undergoing a major procedure.

Related: Did Martha Stewart Get Plastic Surgery?? Her Doctor Confesses…

Late on Thursday morning, Zach’s wife Tori Roloff took to her Instagram account to relay information to her 1.9 million followers about what happened. As she explained it, the couple had been planning on having a normal, run-of-the-mill week until the worst occurred and doctors determined Zach needed an “emergency shunt revision” to re-direct cerebrospinal fluid in his brain.

The 31-year-old woman revealed:

“Not exactly how we saw our week going… Zachary had emergency shunt revision this morning. It’s been a scary 72 hours but he is doing well and recovering!!”

OMG!!

Tori continued, explaining that the prayers, well wishes, and support from fans and viewers has not gone unnoticed:

“Thank you so much to everyone for the prayers that you have covered us in. We feel them! We are so incredibly blessed by our neurosurgeon team and their attentiveness to Zach’s needs! Thank you to our friends and family who have all reached out asking to help. We feel so loved and supported by you.”

Thankfully, it sounds like things went as well as could be expected with the procedure and its immediate aftermath, too.

Tori also shed light on how the rest of the family has stepped up, as well. That includes Zach’s momma Amy Roloff, who is doing important duty watching the couple’s children as Zach continues to recover in the hospital:

“Also shout out to @amyjroloff for holding down the fort and playing hide n seek for who knows how many hours. I’m here praying that Zach’s recovery is quick and easy and that this will be our answered prayers to relieving his migraines! You’re a freaking bad ass, Zach. You just had brain surgery… and handled it like a rockstar. I’m so proud of you.”

You can see Tori’s full post (below), which includes several pictures of Zach following the important procedure:

The day before, Tori shared an IG Stories message with her fans reflecting her nervousness for the surgery ahead.

“They say it’s routine surgery,” she noted about doctors’ recommendations in part of her since-expired story, “but it feels big to us.” No kidding. As great as modern medicine may be — and it sounds like these surgeons are seriously amazing — brain surgery is no joke.

Related: Zach Blasts Dad Matt’s ‘Cowardice And Manipulation’ In Savage Instagram Rant!!

We’re just ecstatic that it appears Zach is doing well in recovery now. May he continue to rest, recuperate, and soon get back to the fun-filled family life he was living!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop your well wishes for the Roloff fam down in the comments (below)!

[Image via TLC/YouTube/Tori Roloff/Instagram]