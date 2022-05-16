Little People’s Zach Roloff Blasts Dad Matt’s ‘Cowardice And Manipulation’ In Savage Instagram Rant!

Little People, Big World star Zach Roloff is NOT happy with his father, Matt Roloff, after their family feud has been revealed to the public.

The 32-year-old reality TV star called out his 60-year-old father in the comments section of an Instagram post on Sunday, hours after Matt opened up to the public about the sale of the family’s pumpkin farm.

It all started with the elder statesman and patriarch of the Roloff family farm talking about his “retirement goals.” In his new post, Matt got a littley shady towards his two kids, explained that he made a “difficult decision” to sell the farm after Zach and his twin brother Jeremy apparently didn’t want to take on the responsibility of owning it.

Revealing more about the situation with the twins, Jeremy and Zach, the aging reality TV star wrote about his family’s Oregon-based pumpkin property:

“My ultimate hope was that the entire Roloff Farms property would stay in our family for generations to come. Keeping that dream alive at this point in time was just not meant to be. Unfortunately, Roloff Farm farm cannot be legally divided into multiple parcels.”

Explaining more about the family dynamic throughout this whole situation, Matt added:

“My twin boys decided not to consider working together toward a possible joint sale. Both of them (along with their growing families) had moved on to other interests and investments… and even tho a substantial family discount and a ‘gift of equity’ was offered by both Amy and I… they decided individually that the timing was not right for them to purchase a part of the farm at this time.”

Here is his full post (below):

Seems simple enough — or is it?!?!

Hours after Matt posted his explanation, Zach went into the comments and shared his own take about what’s going on. The younger Roloff didn’t hesitate to slam his father in the response, writing that his dad’s framing of the farm sale is “extremely misguided and false.”

Zach shared:

“This post is extremely misguided and false. My dad is manipulating the narrative right before the season comes out. Once again, like he has for most of his life, [he is] not taking responsibility for his own actions and blaming others. Dragging the family drama that he created and then manipulate the fanbase to make himself come out OK. This post is a new shocking low of cowardice and manipulation of his family and kids for his own gain.”

Whoa!!!

He’s not holding back at all.

FYI, along with the twins, Matt also shares 25-year-old son Jacob with his ex-wife, Amy. According to sources who previously spoke to The Sun back in March about the real estate matter, Matt supposedly would have preferred Jacob and his wife, Isabel, take over the farm instead of Zach and/or Jeremy. But apparently that’s not happening, either!

At one point in the comments section on Sunday, as LPBW fans slammed Matt for not selling the property to his children, one viewer asked whether any of the kids even wanted to buy the property. In response, Matt wrote:

“They all had more than enough… and very fair chances.”

Hmmm…

For now, it appears this family real estate feud will continue.

