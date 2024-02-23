Little People, Big World Couple Announce They're Leaving Show After 25 Seasons!

Little People, Big World is down two cast members.

During Thursday’s episode of their Raising Heights podcast, married couple Zach and Tori Roloff announced their departure from the TLC show after a whopping 25 seasons! Tori kicked off the announcement by explaining they needed to address “the elephant in the room,” before Zach confirmed the news. He said:

“We made that pretty clear the last cycle.”

Tori added this is the first time the pair have revealed the news to fans, adding:

“We are not coming back to Little People, Big World. Like, we are done. That part of our lives, that chapter, has closed.”

Wow! Zach gave more details:

“I think the chapter is closed regardless of us being asked back or not. We’ve made it pretty clear we’re done with that chapter for multiple reasons — the reasons we will get into here — but because we made that pretty clear, they also haven’t asked us back, technically. But this last cycle was rough between the family, the farm deal, and we are done with it. We’ve moved on.”

Inneresting!

Tori noted the pair “no longer” believe in the show, which made shooting the 25th season, which is currently airing, “tough.” Zach shared it’s “unfortunate” as he’s been on the show for so long. Watch the full podcast episode (below):

LPBW follows the Oregon-based Roloff family, and has been airing since 2006.

Reactions?? Do YOU watch Little People, Big World? Did you see this coming? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via Zach and Tori Roloff & TLC/YouTube]