Lizzo's Former Backup Dancers Hit Back Hard At Her 'Dismissive' Reaction To Lawsuit!

Just like the rest of the internet, Lizzo’s ex-backup dancers aren’t thrilled with her response to their lawsuit!

If you haven’t been following the drama, the singer’s former dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez accused the Truth Hurts singer, her production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., and her dance captain, Shirlene Quigley, of sexual harassment, fostering a hostile work environment, religious harassment, and much more in a shocking lawsuit on Tuesday.

Lizzo — who built her career promoting body positivity — finally reacted to the troublesome filing early Thursday morning, calling the claims “false” and “outrageous.” She also specifically addressed the body shaming allegations, saying she would “absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight.”

But fans were left unsatisfied with her response, dubbing it another “non-apology apology” which has become all too common in Hollywood these days — and her former employees don’t disagree!

Ron Zambrano, the LA attorney representing plaintiffs Davis, Williams and Rodriguez, hit back in a statement to ET on Thursday afternoon, claiming the 35-year-old About Damn Time vocalist’s denial of the claims is making everything worse. He explained:

“Lizzo has failed her own brand and has let down her fans. Her denial of this reprehensible behaviour only adds to our clients’ emotional distress.”

It is never easy to speak out against an alleged abuser — but it is especially challenging to do so against a public figure in the spotlight. We can understand why they may be feeling extra distressed following Lizzo’s response. That said, the girls are not backing down from the fight:

“The dismissive comments and utter lack of empathy are quite telling about her character and only serve to minimize the trauma she has caused the plaintiffs and other employees who have now come forward sharing their own negative experiences. While Lizzo notes it was never her intention ‘to make anyone feel uncomfortable,’ that is exactly what she did to the point of demoralizing her dancers and flagrantly violating the law.”

Damn! CALL HER OUT!

If the flutist thinks she can just sweep this controversy under a rug with her social media statement, she’s dead wrong. Neama Rahmani, president of West Coast Employment Lawyers (where Ron is a partner and the Employment Litigation Chair), is more than ready to head to trial, saying:

“Given Lizzo is denying that any of this happened, let’s take it to trial. More witnesses are coming forward every day corroborating the plaintiffs’ allegations, so we’re looking forward to facing Lizzo and her team in court.”

They know they are up against a powerhouse, and they’re not going to go down easily. They’re already clapping back against criticism, too. Take Arianna, for example. On Thursday, TMZ released an audition video she made in April of this year — months after the alleged touring incidents in the lawsuit took place. In the video, the Watch Out For The Big Grrrls star gushed about what an “amazing singer and storyteller” Lizzo is while campaigning for a job as a singer on the new season of the Amazon Prime reality series. The accuser has already addressed the contradictory comments, sharing:

“Right up until the last minute I didn’t realize how bad it was and how much I was being taken advantage of. I just genuinely wanted to save my job. This video further explains how much I was trying to please Lizzo.”

To be fair, this is pretty common for a victim of abuse, but still, the video may help cast some doubt in people’s minds about these allegations, and that’s likely exactly what Lizzo’s camp wants. We have a feeling this is going to be a very messy legal battle… Thoughts? Let us know (bel0w).

