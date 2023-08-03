Accuser Praised Lizzo In Audition Tape AFTER Alleged Harassment -- Watch!

One of the women who has accused Lizzo of sexual harassment and a hostile work environment openly praised the About Damn Time singer in a video audition from earlier this year.

Arianna Davis (pictured above) is one of the dancers formerly employed by Lizzo and her touring company, Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc., who has since filed suit against the star. Along with Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, Davis alleges major mistreatment at the hands of Lizzo, her touring company, and her dance captain Shirlene Quigley.

But on Thursday morning, TMZ published an audition video made by Davis in April of this year — long after the alleged touring incidents took place. And in this newly-unearthed audition clip, Davis loudly heaps praise on the Truth Hurts singer.

So, the two-minute video came about as part of Davis’ push to be cast on Season 2 of Lizzo’s Amazon streaming series Watch Out For The Big Grrrls. Of course, Davis had appeared as a dancer on Season 1; the lawsuit’s allegations stem from the tour that accompanied that show. But on the second season, Arianna was hoping to be re-cast as a singer instead of a dancer.

In the 120-second long video, the embattled dancer spoke directly to the camera — presumably to casting directors and producers — and started by calling her prior work with Lizzo “amazing” and a “beautiful journey.”

Arianna said:

“Surprise! What’s up? It’s Arianna Davis from Season 1 of Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls. I know, you’re probably thinking, ‘Why is she here? What is she doing auditioning for Season 2?’ The short answer is that I’m a singer, and I just want to share that part of me with y’all. I know that I’ve been on tour, and I’ve been working with Lizzo for some months, maybe close to a year now. It’s been so amazing and such a beautiful journey. She’s probably going to be like, ‘Girl, what are you doing?’ But anyways, I figured that I might as well shoot my shot!”

Davis then claimed her “voice has gone quiet for too long,” and thus she was hoping to be re-cast to sing in Season 2 in order to “help change lives and do what Lizzo is doing.”

She pitched:

“I don’t think she [Lizzo] knows that I can sing. And the biggest thing about me is that I always say this: dance is my first love, and music is my passion. If I was to be chosen for the cast of Season 2 for Watch Out For The Big Grrrls… it would mean the world to me to share my voice. I think my voice has gone quiet for too long. And I think I have a story that people need to hear, because they can relate to it, and I think it can help change lives and do what Lizzo is doing.”

Then came the real kicker. Saying how she looks up to Lizzo “so much,” Davis gushed about hoping to “follow in her footsteps” with a transition into a singing career that can change lives:

“I look up to her so much. I just want to follow in her footsteps, and not only be an amazing dancer, but be an amazing singer and storyteller. I love to write music. I love to sing. And I just want to share that with the Queen Lizzo herself. Choose me to be part of the singing group. I know I’m already a dancer, but I can sing too, so, yeah! I guess this is my audition!”

Whoa!

You can see the full audition video (below):

Lizzo’s camp quickly picked up on Davis’ gushing tape, which is less than four months old — and therefore much more recent than the alleged events which are now part of this week’s shocking lawsuit.

In a response to the unearthed audition attempt, Lizzo’s lawyer Marty Singer laid out the star’s case to TMZ:

“These do not sound like the words of someone who was harassed or discriminated against by someone they described as ‘THE QUEEN.'”

Singer then added this on behalf of his client:

“They say that a picture is worth a thousand words and here a video shows that there are no legitimate claims in this lawsuit. We are confident that Lizzo will be completely vindicated in this matter.”

Damn!

But wait… there’s more!!!

Hours after TMZ released Davis’ audition tape from April, the dancer spoke out. Late Thursday morning, Arianna released a statement about the timing of the tape’s creation and her decision to gush about Lizzo in the clip only to then turn around and file suit a few months later:

“Right up until the last minute I didn’t realize how bad it was and how much I was being taken advantage of. I just genuinely wanted to save my job. This video further explains how much I was trying to please Lizzo.”

Hmm. Clearly, she sought out Lizzo’s approval and support right down to the very end.

Of course, it’s important to note that in general it’s not unusual for abuse victims to seek the approval of their abusers. And the pressures of showbiz have led to many documented cases of stars cozying up to abusive producers and directors.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? What do U make of the audition tape and its timing in light of the newly filed lawsuit? Sound OFF with your thoughts down in the comments (below)…

