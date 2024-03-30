Lizzo Announces She's QUITTING Amid Lawsuit Backlash!

Lizzo is dunzo!

The Truth Hurts singer finally hit back at all the backlash on Friday, and she hit HARD! She posted a statement to her Instagram that felt… scarily final. She wrote:

“I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet. All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it.”

Oof. That’s harsh. But isn’t the hate these days coming from folks who read about the lawsuit against Lizzo? People who believe she fostered a toxic work environment and treated her dancers badly?? Well, if she is referring to that criticism, she’s doing so by… calling BS. She wrote:

“I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views… being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look… my character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name”

OK, she’s calling out lies. It’s a denial. Sure. But then… she thinks it’s because of how she looks? Look, we know there are still a-holes out there mocking her looks, and a lot of them foamed at the mouth to make more jokes about her body trend on X (Twitter) when the lawsuits first hit. Those neanderthals never go away completely. But they were always there! Even at Lizzo’s peak of popularity, when she was maybe the hottest artist in the world. But has it all become too much at this point?

The difference now is that some of her fans have turned on her, too. They’re the type of people who believe women, and who believe in body positivity and female autonomy. And Lizzo’s dancers accused her of weight discrimination and making them feel uncomfortable about sex. Other co-workers have spoken out, too. So who are the new “haters”? Her fans! So yeah, we really don’t get this response. It just feels like she’s trying to reframe the controversy. Hmm.

Her big closer is what’s going to be the talk of the internet, though. She ends by saying:

“I didn’t sign up for this s**t. I QUIT”

And then flashes a peace sign emoji…

So… Is she saying she’s quitting music? Leaving the industry? That’s certainly the most obvious takeaway. Though we’d guess if so she means leaving ALL of it, quitting the entire business. Show business. She’s quitting being a celebrity. Because no matter what kind of famous you are, dealing with this kind of backlash is definitely part of it!

If she was, as some may guess, just doing that thing where you fish for compliments, trying to get people to change it up and say “NO DON’T GO WE LOVE YOU”?? Well, it worked. Commenters on her page went off:

“You NEED to be here ” “We love you Lizzo!” “You’re that girl and they’re not!” “Can’t let the haters win Mama Lizzo. You are loved , keep going ” “Keep being YOU! We love you queen ” “Ma’am you’ve helped so many people and continue to help so many people, please don’t quit!! Sending love to you”

And so on and so on. Clearly she still has a lot of fans who have her back, controversy or not.

So what do YOU think Lizzo is trying to do here? Does her statement give you more sympathy for her plight? Or do you think it’s attempting to put the attention back on her instead of her accusers?

