Lizzo Seemingly Claps Back At Kanye West’s Comments About Her Weight At Toronto Concert!

Lizzo won’t stand for any more unsolicited fatphobia from Kanye West — or anyone else, for that matter!

On Friday, the 34-year-old singer was performing at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena when she took a moment during her concert to address the fact that people constantly bring up her name in interviews. She said at the time:

“I feel like everybody in America got my motherf**king name in their motherf**king mouth for no motherf**king reason. I’m minding my fat Black beautiful business.”

In other words, please keep Lizzo’s name out of your mouths! She then asked the audience if she could “stay” in Toronto. When the crowd cheered in the background, the About Damn Time artist added:

“Who can I marry for that dual citizenship?”

We can only imagine how exhausted and frustrated Lizzo must be by all the hate and body-shaming directed at her – especially after that horrendous incident with comedian Aries Spears who said, “she looks like the s**t emoji.” It’s just messed up and unfair for her to have to deal with this all the time. You can ch-ch-check out her clap back at Kanye HERE.

While she does not mention Kanye specifically, this definitely seems to be a response to Ye’s recent comments about her appearance! As we previously reported, the 45-year-old rapper sat down for an interview with Tucker Carlson Tonight on Thursday during which he called Lizzo’s body-positivity “demonic” and likened it to “a genocide of the Black race.” He stated to Tucker Carlson:

“They had the idea that Ye was bullying… a ‘body goals Black woman.’ Now let’s talk about [Karefa-Johnson] and my good friend Lizzo. Lizzo works with my trainer, a friend of mine, Harley Pasternak. When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots… on Instagram, they attack her for losing weight, because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal, when it’s actually unhealthy.”

Kanye continued:

“Let’s get aside from the fact whether it’s in fashion and in vogue, which it’s not, or if someone thinks it’s attractive, to each his own. It’s actually clinically unhealthy. For people to promote that, it’s demonic… It’s a genocide of the Black race. They want to kill us in any way they can.”

Wow. Seriously, Ye?!

Reactions to Lizzo’s response, Perezcious readers? Thoughts on Kanye’s latest strong of controversies? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

