Aunt Viv VS Aunt Becky! Fresh Prince Star Janet Hubert DRAGS 'Privileged' Lori Loughlin After Short Prison Sentence

Imagine explaining to someone in the ’90s that someday, one beloved sitcom aunt would take another to task over her white privilege on social media after the other’s prison stint…

You’d probably have to explain white privilege to them tbh…

We’re used to Lori Loughlin’s legal troubles at this point, since the ordeal has been drawn out for more than a year now. But back in the day, we don’t think any of us would have guessed that Aunt Becky would someday see the inside of a prison cell. Add to the mix Janet Hubert, aka the OG Aunt Viv from The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, dragging her online and, well, it’s just the icing on the cake!

Following the Full House star’s release from prison on Monday, Janet took to Twitter to share some thoughts on the subject. Accompanied by a gif of her Fresh Prince character looking dismayed, she wrote:

“So when white actresses commit crimes they get new shows, pilots, etc. Lori Loughlin …I assume, will get an Emmy for her time in prison. Hmmmm…oh to be white, blond, and privileged!

No thanks I would rather be bold, black, and dignified!

#onlyinamerikkka”

Dayum!

No thanks I would rather be bold, black, and dignified!#onlyinamerikkka pic.twitter.com/TW52HIWhVz — Janet Hubert (@OGJanetHubert) December 28, 2020

The 64-year-old wasn’t the only one to call out the white privilege inherent to Lori’s situation. In fact, she wasn’t even the only one in the Fresh Prince extended family to do so. Over on Red Table Talk, Will Smith’s mother-in-law Adrienne Banfield-Norris had similar criticism for Lori’s daughter, Olivia Jade. Gammy told the influencer:

“I think for me it’s like there is so much violent dehumanization that the Black community has to go through on a daily basis. There is so much devastation, particularly this year, 2020 with the pandemic ,and everything brought to the table about how there is so much inequality and inequity, that when you come to the table with something like this, it’s like, ‘Child, please.'”

Elsewhere on Twitter, some users compared the actress’ brief sentence to other cases, particularly ones where Black defendants were given much harsher punishments for lesser crimes. (Or in the case of Kalief Browder, not even getting a trial for an alleged crime.) Check those out (below):

Lori Loughlin. Pleads guilty to federal crimes. Less than 2 months in prison. Kalief Browder. Falsely accused of stealing a backpack. Couldn’t post bail. Spent 3 yrs at Riker’s awaiting trial. Dies by suicide after release. Justice looks different when you’re poor and Black. pic.twitter.com/OITKKtONnd — Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) December 28, 2020

in light of lori loughlin getting out of prison after TWO months, after paying $500,000 in bribes to get her daughter in a good college, quick reminder that tanya mcdowell served 5 years in prison for falsifying an address so her son could go to a better school pic.twitter.com/K44hbSRrBK — abs (@tropicanapussy) December 28, 2020

This has been a case of white privilege from the very beginning — the crime itself (taking a spot at USC from a deserving candidate) was born of it, not to mention the relatively light sentencing even after Lori and her husband refused to plead guilty for months.

Considering Janet has spoken out before about being a dark-skinned Black woman who was blacklisted by Hollywood (and coming from a similar sitcom background), she’s really the perfect person to call this out.

We hope Aunt Becky gets the message, very special episode style!

[Image via ABC/Hulu & Facebook Watch]