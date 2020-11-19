Will Smith & Janet Hubert Settle 27-Year Feud During Tear-Filled Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Reunion!

Now this is a story all about how one of the oldest, longest, and emotional feuds in pop culture history finally got settled — and filled the hearts of TV sitcom fans everywhere!

The highly-anticipated reunion special for The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air debuted Wednesday on HBO Max, one day earlier than previously advertised. It’s been 30 years since the show’s entire cast, led by Will Smith, all got together again, and much to the satisfaction of viewers, the talented group of actors made the nostalgic moment even better than we could have ever hoped for!

The core cast members, including Tatyana Ali (Ashley), Karyn Parsons (Hilary), Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey), Daphne Maxwell Reid (Aunt Vivian 2), Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton), and Smith, all returned to the iconic Bel-Air set to film the special. But as we alluded to up top, the marquee event centered around Janet Hubert‘s (the original Aunt Vivian) sit-down with the Fresh Prince himself to settle their decades-long feud, which sparked amid her season three departure from the show.

Consider this your official [SPOILER ALERT] before we dive into the nitty-gritty highlights of their conversation.

OK, here we go!

After she exited Fresh Prince of Bel-Air after three seasons and was replaced by Reid, a very public feud between Janet and Will continued for almost 30 years. But what many did not know at the time is that there was a lot going on in both of their lives which caused friction during their time on set together. Janet explained:

“You have no idea. I was no longer laughing, joking smiling because there were things going on that nobody knew about.”

Smith admitted he wasn’t sensitive to Hubert, who was pregnant at the time, but now that he has matured he wishes he would have done things differently:

“I can see where I made the set very difficult for Janet.”

Taking accountability, yes!!! We love to see it!

The 64-year-old actress also clarified reports that she was fired, noting that execs actually offered her a bad deal in the third season. When she didn’t accept the offer, they recast her role (specifically, with an actress of a lighter complexion) and Hubert conceded but was hurt deeply. When she left the show, Hubert’s personal life and professional life started to crumble; her family reportedly disowned her and Hollywood shut her out. She said she wasn’t unprofessional on set, she just didn’t talk to anybody because she didn’t know who to trust. That frustration was eventually directed at Will, though.

She admitted:

“I was banished…they said it was you who banished me.”

She continued, explaining how Smith’s difficult behavior towards her made moving on even more difficult back then:

“You took all that away from me with your words. Words can kill. I lost everything… and I understand you were able to move forward but you know those words — calling a Black woman difficult in Hollywood is the kiss of death. It’s hard enough being a dark-skinned Black woman in this business.”

Wow. It’s actually sad how well those sentiments still hold up in the industry today. While strides have been made, we’ve still got a long way to go.

Although, the true healing began the moment Will acknowledged he did not make things easy on her as a 21-year-old young man just trying to navigate the world and make it in the industry. After he apologized, she tearfully followed suit:

“I felt it was necessary for us to move forward. I’m sorry I blasted you to pieces.”

Ahhh!! We’re not crying, you’re crying…

So, so wonderful to hear and see them bury the hatchet like this. 2020 has been such dumpster fire of a year, so, we can confidently say we all really needed this one.

See everyone finally exchange group hugs after the pair hashed things out (below), including the jaw-dropping moment both Aunt Viv’s met IRL for the first time ever!!!

So wonderful!

The crew also made sure to pay special tribute to the late great James Avery who played Uncle Phil. The beloved actor passed away in 2013, but his presence was surely felt among the group who spoke fondly of their time together. R.I.P.

Perezcious readers, what did U think about the big reunion? Was it everything and more for you as it was for us? Pretty shocking there was no mention of the reboot that was supposedly in the works, but we’d say they hit every other nostalgic note!

Share your reactions (below) in the comments!

