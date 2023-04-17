The Internet Goes NUTS After Love Is Blind Season 4 Reunion Wildly Delayed Due To Technical Difficulties!

Welp. Nick and Vanessa Lachey nailed it in Netflix‘s Love Is Blind season 4 reunion promo when they said they had NO idea what was going to happen during the live special — because it nearly DIDN’T happen at all!

Fans of the popular dating series showed up in droves on Sunday night to catch the first-ever live reunion on the streamer, and let’s just say it was a S**TSHOW!

Most users were met with error messages and live stream issues when they tuned in at 8 p.m. EST. Netflix quickly took to social media to encourage viewers to hold on, declaring “love is late” and claiming the show would go on 15 minutes behind schedule. They also teased the arrival of one highly-anticipated villain to keep fans excited for the show. Unfortunately, those 15 minutes turned into an HOUR AND 15 MINUTES! Absolutely insane!

Twitter was on fire with hot takes during the delay as viewers rightfully complained about the technical difficulties. Ch-ch-check out some of the funniest reactions (below)!

“Waiting to join the #LoveIsBlindLIVE reunion like it’s a Zoom happy hour in April 2020″ “Netflix been harassing me all week to watch this live reunion and they can’t even get it up and running?” “Netflix is desperate to prove they can handle live-streaming and become serious bidders for future sports packages. This is a HUGE f**k-up for them. It’s also hilarious that #LoveIsBlindLive is doing bigger numbers than Chris Rock‘s special.”

Me trying to get into #LoveIsBlindLIVE right now pic.twitter.com/wVEg9KYxgl — Chey Dubz (@CaffieneKrazy) April 17, 2023

me pretending like i don’t care about the love is blind reunion so it loads #LoveIsBlindLIVE pic.twitter.com/euexInsJ97 — kinzi????????‍♀️ (@kinzijoy) April 17, 2023

Tell Netflix to bring back the big dog!!! She’ll have things fixed in no time! #LOVEISBLINDreunion #LoveIsBlindLIVE pic.twitter.com/yrTkdTKRnW — Vacation Bible School Girl (@chaunceybe_) April 17, 2023

Marshall realizing that the real project he needed to fix was Netflix Live #LoveIsBlindLIVE #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindS4 pic.twitter.com/UuOkJYdjkS — sanju (@walkwithzeal) April 17, 2023

the love is blind cast sitting in silence next to each other for the past 30 minutes as netflix is trying to get their shit together #LoveIsBlindLIVE pic.twitter.com/qCEEnwH6zH — liv (@elvnhopp) April 17, 2023

The real villain of season 4 #LoveIsBlindLIVE pic.twitter.com/uo2zOu4kqq — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) April 17, 2023

The people were FED UP! But at least the comedy was gold!

Poking fun at the controversy, Bravo even chimed in, teasing:

“We would never keep you waiting for a Reunion “

LOLz!

Eventually, as the delay raged on, host Vanessa took to Instagram Live to share an update and keep viewers satisfied until they could see the season 4 cast hash it out! She blamed the error on the number of people trying to catch the reunion, saying:

“This is so 2023. I can’t show the season 4 cast, but Nick and I and the audience is all here. We are sitting here. Apparently y’all, everybody broke the internet to see this reunion! So we’re ready to roll. We just gotta figure this out. We’re getting everything to work. We are not asking any questions to anybody until we are streaming live into your living rooms, onto your phones, onto your tablets or whatever you’re watching on. I promise we will save all of the tea for you.”

Hey, don’t blame the fans! Netflix did just fine with Chris Rock’s live stand-up special! This disaster was all because the streamer was ill-prepared to handle the mass amount of interest in the reunion! Just saying!! Vanessa also snapped a silly photo with contestant Tiffany Pennywell, who was asleep in her chair on stage, a hilarious reference to Tiffany falling asleep in the pods! Take a look:

After suffering through the loooong ass delay (and maybe even falling asleep themselves), fans were met with the shocking news that Netflix ultimately gave up and decided to film the reunion, even though most people couldn’t access it live. The pre-recorded version will be available to watch at 12 p.m. PST on Monday afternoon. Reactions? Were U able to watch the show live?! Let us know (below)!

