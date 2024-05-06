Lynne Spears Flies To LA & Reacts To Britney's Accusations Following Hotel Drama!

Lynne Spears is continuing to support her daughter Britney Spears — despite being blasted for allegedly being involved in the hotel drama!

As Perezcious readers know, Brit Brit made headlines last week after allegedly causing a ruckus at a luxurious Los Angeles hotel where she was partying with her boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz. Cops were even reportedly called at one point amid claims they were supposedly harassing other guests, but no legal action was taken.

By early Thursday morning, though, the hotel had received several noise complaints when the couple was allegedly arguing loudly in the hall outside their room. Then an ambulance was called for an “injured” female matching Britney’s description. She was later photographed outside the hotel barefoot and holding a blanket over her body, but the LAFD confirmed nobody was transported to the hospital.

The mother of two later clapped back at all the reports, insisting she’d merely sprained her ankle when attempting a “leap” in the living room of the hotel. She also blasted paramedics for coming to her room “illegally” and called the whole thing a “set up” orchestrated by her estranged momma! She wrote on Instagram late last week:

“I know my mom was involved !!! I haven’t talked to her in 6 months and she called right after it happened before the news being out !!! I was set up just like she did way back when !!! I wish I had grandparents !!! I can’t stand her !!! I honestly don’t care I will say it !!!”

The accusation was pretty brutal considering the mother and daughter had seemingly just reconciled. But even despite Britney’s claims, not all hope is lost! Why? Because within 24 hours of the incident, Lynne jetted to El Lay!

That’s right, the pop star’s mom was seen arriving at the Los Angeles International Airport on Friday where she was greeted by her son Bryan Spears, who has maintained a close bond with his sis despite the big family feud, and a granddaughter.

In a video obtained by DailyMail.com, Lynne had very little to say on the controversy surrounding the Crossroads alum, but she made it clear she’s still got Britney’s back. When asked if she’s “always going to be there for [her] daughter … no matter what,” Lynne nodded her head in agreement. Look HERE.

It’s unclear if Lynne is in the area to see the embattled singer or just visiting Bryan’s family. Her subtle response and the timing of her arrival to the city are a good sign, though. From the sounds of it, Britney could use all the support she can get right now — and even if things are a little rocky with Lynne at the moment, maybe a visit would do her good? They could at least clear the air! But only time will tell…

