Britney Spears & BF Paul Richard Soliz Trashed Vegas Hotel Room With Heated Fight Months Before LA Incident: REPORT

Chaos apparently follows wherever Britney Spears and on-again, off-again boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz go…

According to a surprise report from TMZ on Friday, the couple’s explosive altercation that led to the paramedics being called to a hotel in Los Angeles this week wasn’t the first! Sources told the outlet Britney and Paul got into a massive fight while staying at the Wynn Las Vegas the last week of December. Their spat got so heated they allegedly trashed their hotel room by the end of it! Jeez!

Obviously no paramedics, no paps that time. So no story. Plue, per sources, the Circus artist also kept things quiet by shelling out tens of thousands of dollars to cover the damage. TENS OF THOUSANDS?! That’s how nasty things apparently got!

What the heck were they even arguing about?! Whatever the dispute, it was bad enough to cause them to wreck the place! And the pair didn’t just ruin the hotel room that week. Additionally, insiders claimed Paul damaged Britney’s Mercedes during the same trip! We don’t want to think about how much she spent to repair the vehicle! Given her alleged financial troubles, fingers crossed not too much!

And these two hotel fights aren’t just rare incidents in their relationship. The sources further shared with the outlet that Britney and Paul are constantly at each other’s throats! One insider claimed:

“Britney is out of control, and it’s so bad I’m afraid of the worst.”

The worst? Meaning what?!

Meanwhile, two sources alleged her mental health struggles are on the same level as they were pre-conservatorship and getting worse. Hmm. And at this point, Paul reportedly is her go-to for everything. He even orders around her security. Whoa! As we previously reported, the singer’s friends are “concerned” about her well-being after their most recent incident. If Britney and Paul fight constantly and it’s reached the point where their arguments are damaging property and/or causing a disruption, can you blame them for worrying? It doesn’t sound like a healthy relationship at all. An insider for Page Six said:

“[Soliz is] a bad influence on her just as she is moving on with her life, flexing her freedom and moving on from Sam.”

Big yikes…

Fortunately, Britney returned home “safe” — and without Paul — following their alleged confrontation at the LA hotel this week. Whether or not they remain apart from here on out? Time will tell. But her loved ones and fans better hope these two keep their distance from each other from now on if their history of conflict is real. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via extratv/YouTube]