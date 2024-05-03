Sam Asghari Ripped For Posting Thirst Trap Amid Britney Spears Hotel Drama!

Britney Spears is back in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. And now Sam Asghari has been pulled back in, too.

After a raucous dispute at a Los Angeles hotel, the Toxic singer was photographed being escorted out by paramedics — wearing not much more than a blanket. Brit had twisted her ankle, but she chose not to be treated, going home with her own security instead. It’s unclear exactly how the injury occurred, but she reportedly was in a huge fight with her on-and-off boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz.

The whole thing was a dramatic mess, and it’s only gotten worse as fans have read her versions of events on social media. She claimed “body doubles” in the pics, then switched to blaming mom Lynn Spears for setting her up. It all sounds upsettingly paranoid.

And putting an exclamation point on all the drama this week? Sam and his freakin’ abs.

Brit’s ex-husband posted that shirtless, smiling hiking post right after Brit’s drama, a move some of her fans viewed as “strategic.” Some thought he was being smug about no longer being involved in her life as it spirals out of control again, especially with the “life update” caption. Commenters wrote:

“You post this right after Britney’s post. Nice… obviously she needs help right now. He never loved her. Very sad. The entire situation” “timing is everything. There is no way this coincidence. @samasghari – you are too classy for this. Just – don’t (do it)” “Not a good look”

We should note, all Sam posts are smiling, shirtless pics so… Content-wise, it’s not really specific to her situation at all. But we suppose we get how looking so carefree sends a message he’s better off away from all the Britney headlines. The question is, was it an intentional message?

