The REAL Reason Britney Spears & Mom Lynne Were Able To Reconcile -- And The BIG Move Coming Next!

Britney Spears is burying the hatchet with her family — and all this came about because of ONE important move she made.

Perezcious readers have seen the pics: Brit Brit was all smiles and cuddled up with her mom over the weekend. Lynne Spears was in town to celebrate the pop star’s 42nd birthday. Brit had her momma and her brother Bryan over to manager Cade Hudson‘s place for the festivities — and even reportedly invited her little sis Jamie Lynn, who unfortunately she couldn’t make it. It’s clear the Princess of Pop has her eyes set on healing her relationship with her family, and according to insiders spilling to DailyMail.com on Tuesday, it’s all because she showed them the woman in her.

Sources for the outlet revealed it was the singer’s bombshell memoir The Woman In Me that first got conversation flowing between her and her mother:

“It was the book. Britney was able to get her feelings out and Lynne didn’t try to negate those feelings. Lynne took ownership and she apologized. This was a huge turning point. Britney is now reunited with those who mean the most to her in her family… They have finally healed their wounds and are looking forward to the future with positivity.”

An apology was definitely something the Lucky singer deserved, and finally getting it after all these years — well, we could definitely see how it could change things! A lot!

The insider continued to say Britney’s birthday party was also a huge push in the right direction, and she had lots of help from her “inner circle” to orchestrate it all:

“This was a group effort from her inner circle including Cade, her brother, close friends and, of course Britney and Lynne. They both were ready for this and Britney wanted this. This was not a surprise on Britney in any way. Everyone had a blast and there was lots of dancing and laughing. Most importantly, Britney and Lynne were able to spend some deep and meaningful time together.”

It was so much fun, in fact, the Oops… I Did It Again singer might even return the favor and go visit her mom! Yep! Britney going back to her hometown in Louisiana for a week! WILD! A second source dished:

“They were talking about having Britney come back home to Kentwood for a week or two so that she could spend time with her mom just the two of them. Lynne wants this to happen and so do those around Britney. It will likely be a mission to make this happen without people finding out, but they really do want this. It will be so good for the both of them.”

They also said that Lynne is “on cloud nine” from the reunion and feels “blessed” that everything is taking such a positive turn.

It’s great news to hear everything seems to be going well. We continue to wish the best for Britney, and that she makes the right choices for herself and her mental health amid all these high-emotion times! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

