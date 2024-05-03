Britney Spears Shows Off Gnarly Sprained Ankle From Hotel Incident AND Believes Her Mother Lynne Was 'Involved' In A 'Set Up'!!

Britney Spears is continuing to speak out about what really happened at the hotel!

As Perezcious readers know, the pop star was with her on-and-off boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz at a swanky hotel in Los Angeles partying when police were called because a woman matching her description was harassing folks on Wednesday night. Cops couldn’t confirm the claims once they got there, so no legal action was taken.

But after Britney and Paul moved their festivities to their room, things only escalated. The pair allegedly got into a loud fight — with the Gimme More artist supposedly screaming in the hall at one point — causing neighbors to dial 911. When help arrived early Thursday morning, Britney was later seen with the paramedics outside the hotel – but she notably did not leave in the ambulance.

Hours after the incident made headlines, the Grammy winner took to her Instagram to clap back at the reports, insisting the “news is fake.” Now, though? She’s revealing she WAS injured and sharing how it happened!

Late on Thursday, the Circus vocalist shared several videos of her swollen ankle on the ‘gram, revealing she suffered a minor injury. She detailed:

“Ok, guys. So you know. I really twisted my ankle last night. It’s so bad. F**king idiot here tries to do a leap in the living room of the [hotel], and I fell — embarrassed myself — and that’s it.”

Slamming the first responders who came to her rescue, she added:

“Paramedics came to my door illegally. Of course, caused this huge scene, which was so unnecessary, and all I needed was ice. It is actually pretty bad, but s**t happens.”

In a second video, the 42-year-old compared her ankles while crying! Aw!

Things got super inneresting, though, in the caption when Britney took aim at her estranged mother Lynne Spears for allegedly being “involved” in the media storm, writing:

“I know my mom was involved !!! I haven’t talked to her in 6 months and she called right after it happened before the news being out !!! I was set up just like she did way back when !!! I wish I had grandparents !!! I can’t stand her !!! I honestly don’t care I will say it !!!”

Oof. It’s unclear if Britney was accusing the 68-year-old of calling the paramedics or leaking the news to the press. Either way, she was pissed!

But the post also included a picture of her lawyer Mathew Rosengart, whom she thanked for his ongoing support, concluding:

“Psss this man is wonderful !!! He’s like a father to me and he got me through last night !!! I adore you and admire you mister Mathew !!!”

Well, we’re glad they’re still on good terms even though they lost the conservatorship lawsuit! It’s nice to know she has someone she can trust and rely on during times like these! See her latest update (below):

So, was this all just some big misunderstanding? It really depends on who you ask! While the Crossroads alum is insisting she was injured during an accident, sources told Page Six that the paramedics were called to the scene after she got into a huge fight her beau, one explained:

“Britney had a rough night and big fight, but she is incredibly resilient despite the trauma she endured during the conservatorship.”

But if they’re insinuating this injury was a result of the fight, that’s definitely concerning! Especially since Paul doesn’t have the best reputation!

The good news is Britney is said to be “safe and at home” now. After a tough few weeks, we are sending her nothing but love and light as she heals! Hopefully, it’s a quick recovery!

