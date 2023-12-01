Macaulay Culkin Reunites With Home Alone Mom & Introduces His Own Sons At Tear-Filled Walk Of Fame Ceremony!

OMG SO CUTE!!!

Macaulay Culkin was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday morning, and it was ALL THE FEELS!

Related: Woman Charging Her Relatives $200 Per Person For Christmas Dinner!?

First up, one of the fellow stars presenting him with the honor was none other than… Catherine O’Hara! That’s right, it was a reunion between Kevin McCallister and his mom, just like the end of Home Alone! Only this time momma had the jokes, as the Schitts Creek star quipped:

“Thank you for including me, your fake mom, who left you home alone not once but twice, to share in this happy occasion.”

And they hugged! It was so sweet! Mack, now 42, even had to wipe away some tears at the end!

Catherine O'Hara honors Macaulay Culkin at his Walk of Fame ceremony: "Thank you for including me, your fake mom who left you home alone not once, but twice, to share in this happy occasion. I'm so proud of you." https://t.co/J2wXNVfbTv pic.twitter.com/wnwq9QerQu — Variety (@Variety) December 1, 2023

But then we snapped back from the nostalgia to a peek at the future! Mack honored his baby momma Brenda Song in his speech, once again bringing the tears as he said:

“You’re absolutely everything. You’re not only the best woman I’ve ever known, you’re the best person I’ve ever known. You’ve given me all my purpose. You’ve given me family. And after the birth of our two boys, you’re one of my three favorite people. You’re somewhere in there.”

Macaulay Culkin gets emotional during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, thanking his team and his partner, Brenda Song. He then ends his speech with a classic "Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals." https://t.co/J2wXNVfbTv pic.twitter.com/rwFS9bjY38 — Variety (@Variety) December 1, 2023

And then she joined him for photos, and for the first time ever the parents presented their two sons in public! So adorable!

Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song and their son pose together on his newly revealed star on the #HollywoodWalkOfFame. ???? pic.twitter.com/65Oa33iosh — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) December 1, 2023

See the whole ceremony (below)!

[Image via 20th Century/YouTube.]