Woman Charging Her Relatives $200 Per Person For Christmas Dinner!?

There’s a strong chance this woman will be dining alone for the holidays, all thanks to her being a Scrooge.

In an interview with DailyMail.com, 42-year-old Carla Bellucci said she’s charging her family members to eat dinner at her home on Christmas Day. And we’re not talking a reasonable 20 bucks here. She’s demanding loved ones to cough up at the door nearly a whopping $200 per person for the holiday feast! Whoa! Carla explained to the outlet that she feels she should be paid for the time, effort, and expense put into preparing a meal for up to 15 people, saying:

“It’s not cheap feeding people and it also takes a lot of time to put together a nice meal.”

We get it can be expensive AF to prepare an entire feast for more than a dozen people. But damn, $200? Wouldn’t it have been easier and cheaper to have everyone bring a dish to the meal? Or possibly she cooked the meal in exchange for the rest of the family doing the cleanup? One of these methods would at least prevent a massive argument we bet will erupt once they find out she’s charging them so much money for dinner at her home!

In addition to nine relatives showing up at her house at 2 p.m., Carla has her immediate family of six, including her husband Gio and her three children: 18-year-old Tanisha, 15-year-old Jayden, and 12-month-old Blue. The $200 fee gives everyone a turkey dinner and only one glass of champagne. If the family wants any additional alcohol, they must bring their own. What? For this price and since she’s not even providing cocktails? We hope there will be more than just turkey on the table! It better be a gourmet meal complete with some stuffing, mashed potatoes, and figgy pudding on the side! Yeesh…

On top of the meal, the guests will get some entertainment… of watching King Charles make his Christmas speech on the television. No, we’re not joking. This is supposed to be the special treat for the evening. After playing a game of charades, Carla plans to “kick them all out and send them home” at 10 p.m. sharp. Sounds fun, we guess.

If her relatives aren’t upset with the plans and fee for the day already, then this detail from Carla may get their blood boiling. She admitted to the outlet that she is charging so much because she plans to pocket some of the money from the holiday feast! Carla said:

“Everything I do is for profit and my family understands that.”

We have a feeling they won’t appreciate this, especially given it’s the holidays. Although Carla knows some of her family will be “disgusted” by the idea and not show up to her home anymore, she doesn’t care what they think:

“If you want quality, you have to pay for it. You might find a carvery that’s cheaper than my place, but my dinner is going to be a lot more classy than that. It wouldn’t be any cheaper if you went to a restaurant or hotel for a Christmas Day meal, so why should I be out of pocket?”

In fact, Carla doesn’t care if anyone thinks she’s acting like a Scrooge! She even had a message for those who disagree with her antics, saying:

“Get stuffed, with all the trimmings!”

Wow. We need to know how Carla’s family feels about this meal fee ASAP! What are your thoughts on this, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below.

