Megan Fox Rubs It In Ex Brian Austin Green's Face With GUSHING Words About 'Merging With' Machine Gun Kelly!

When one door closes, another door opens — and it looks like the door is CLOSING on Brian Austin Green.

When Green initially split from Megan Fox, he had a “never say never” attitude towards a possible reunion. But since then, there’s been some serious drama between the exes, including an unfortunate public spat over posting their kids to Instagram.

Now, Megan has delivered another nail in the coffin of their marriage: a VERY lovey-dovey commentary on her new beau, Machine Gun Kelly. In a profile of the musician for Nylon, she recalls their first meeting on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, saying dreamily:

“I looked into his eyes [and] I felt the most pristine, most gentle, most pure spirit. My heart shattered immediately and I just knew that I was f**ked.”

(Side note: remember when they denied those rumors about cheating on the set of their movie together while she was still with BAG? What are we thinking about those now…?)

Fox waxed poetic about her romantic relationship with MGK, describing it as a “once in a lifetime thing” and a connection of “mythic proportions.” She said:

“Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire. The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude.”

Damn!

(She’s talking about sex, right?)

For his part, the Tickets to My Downfall artist shared:

“Love is not what’s being encouraged now. In fact, it’s exactly the opposite: Everything now is isolation, dehumanization, separation. And f**k, dude, you have in your head that you’re this rock star, with multiple women and all that… So finding someone that can take you out of the fast lane and make sure that you’re safe, because at any minute you can crash — I love that it can evolve into that.”

Megan told the interviewer that the rapper’s “bad boy” image is a “genuine extension of a very real rage and a very deep pain” and “a way of hiding himself from himself and from the rest of the world.” She added:

“There’s never an attempt to control him on my end. It’s more that he looks to me to avoid his own self destructive tendencies. And that’s where I’m useful because on his own and left to his own devices I don’t know how much interest he has in caring for himself.”

Hmm, sounds a bit like being a babysitter to us, but if it makes you happy girl, good for you!

Of course, Brian Austin Green is known for publicly responding to personal drama (remember “achingly beautiful boys“?), so… we’ll definitely be interested to see if he has anything to say about this!

