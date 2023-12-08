The Reason For Their Fights? Machine Gun Kelly ‘Upset’ With Megan Fox’s Poems -- He’s ‘Taking Them Personally’!

Is this why Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are still fighting months after those cheating rumors?

Last month, the 37-year-old actress dropped her first poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous. Megan touched on her romance with MGK, and she had some not-so-great things to say about him! In one verse, the Jennifer’s Body star referred to a “32-year-old narcissist” and a “complacent rock star” who pretends to have good intentions. Yeesh. She then wrote how their relationship was “killing” her! Um… This does not sound healthy at all.

Following the release of the book, a source for Us Weekly revealed the couple are still working through their issues and “fighting with each other” months after their nasty relationship drama. Oof. Neither of them has come forward to share what has been the cause of their problems over the past year — though Megan insisted cheating was not part of the equation. Hmm. When it comes to their recent spats, though? It sounds like her twin flame has been a tad salty over what she had to say in the poetry project!

An insider shared with Entertainment Tonight on Friday that some of her poems have created issues in their relationship because the 33-year-old musician is “upset” with the poetry project. In fact, the source noted he’s been “taking them personally” – which has irked Megan due to his lack of support. Was she really surprised the rapper was hurt by being called a “narcissist”? No one wants to hear their partner call them that! As you can imagine, all of this combined has created a ton of tension! The source explained:

“Megan is frustrated that MGK hasn’t been more supportive and that he isn’t recognizing that some of the poems don’t have anything to do with him. They are trying to work through things and are still together as of now, but it has been difficult to get along.”

Uh oh!!!

Innerestingly enough, the Transformers alum praised MGK for how supportive he had been throughout the process of the book. Was she lying to hide how tumultuous their relationships had been? Had he really not been supportive from the start? Or did his attitude change once he — and the rest of the world — read the entire project? Hmm.

Nevertheless, it sounds like this couple’s relationship could be in trouble if MGK doesn’t get over this soon! What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments.

