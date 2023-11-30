Megan Fox Raising Sons To NOT Be Like The Men She's Dated!

Megan Fox is on a mission to make the world a better place — one child at a time. LOLz!

The actress opened up about her powerful parenting style in a new interview with WWD out on Wednesday, revealing she’s raising her kids to be exactly the opposite of all her exes! Hey, that’s pretty smart, actually! We mean, she left those men for a reason — this is her chance to stop those things from affecting the next generation.

Explaining her methods further, the Jennifer’s Body star detailed:

“It’s very important to me to raise boys who are not like these men that I’ve been with. It’s very important for me to raise boys who are able to have a very deep emotional intimacy with their partner. It’s very important to me that they are not liars, that they are able to be fully transparent and honest and respectful and experience [love] at some point in their life.”

To do all this, she’s raising sons Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7, all of whom she shares with ex Brian Austin Green, to love in a “really healthy way.”

Related: Brian Austin Green Talks ‘Challenge’ Of Raising A Gay Son

Seemingly referencing her romance with Machine Gun Kelly, she added:

“I don’t expect them when they’re 16 to have a sacred love, but I do expect them at some point to get to that place.”

This all sounds good, but how does one actually go about accomplishing this? Well, the Transformers alum said it all comes down to her own relationships with her kids, expressing:

“I am their first introduction into women and the way that I love them is going to influence the way they are allowed to love others when they go out into a relationship.”

Through her actions and her new poetry book Pretty Boys Are Poisonous — in which she opens up about experiencing abuse in past toxic relationships — the 37-year-old intends to teach her boys how to be better, she added:

“I hope that just through my transparency in the way that I engage with them, in the way that I am demonstrative and affectionate with them that allows them to love in a really healthy way.”

Sounds like she’s going to be raising some really well-rounded kids, too, since she’s been adamant about letting them express themselves how they please, regardless of stereotypical gender norms. Love this! Their future partners are going to be thanking Meg and BAG one day! Hah!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

[Image via Brian Austin Green/Instagram & ABC News/YouTube]