Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly STILL Fighting Months After Cheating Rumors!

What’s going on with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly‘s relationship? We’ve got an update for fans — and it’s not an entirely positive one.

Earlier this year, the “twin flames” experienced turbulence in their romance when they got into a “big fight” over Super Bowl weekend. Following their argument, Megan proceeded to delete the 33-year-old musician from her social media and posted Beyoncé lyrics that made it sound like he cheated on her. She eventually denied the infidelity rumors that she started. However, he must have done something really bad if it was enough to make their relationship problems so public! Not to mention she stopped wearing that engagement ring…

For a while, there seemed to be no hope for a reconciliation between them as Megan struggled with “trusting” MGK. The two even “stalled” their wedding planning due to their relationship being so “volatile”! So these two seemed most likely to be heading for splitsville back then. However, they managed to get to a better place in their relationship, all thanks to their daily therapy sessions. Megan and MGK were still working through things, but they were doing so much better months later.

But with the end of the year approaching soon, where do the lovebirds stand now? Well, it sounds like they’re still in the same place as they were months ago. So… a holding pattern? Well, not a very stable one. Megan and MGK are STILL trying to work through their issues. A source told Us Weekly on Wednesday:

“Megan and Colson have had a very up and down relationship. They are great one day and then fighting with each other the next.”

Despite the effort put into mending the relationship this year, the two have continued to deal with communication problems. That said, the insider noted that they are determined to make sure things work out between them, saying:

“They love each other and have passion in droves, but that passion goes both ways. They are still trying to work through their issues and work on how they communicate, but both of them have such fiery personalities it’s been a struggle.”

Uh oh…

If they cannot work through their issues, we hate to say it, but things are not looking good for this couple! Time will tell if these two will ever walk down the aisle! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you think they will make it next year? Or is their relationship is doomed? Sound OFF (below)…

