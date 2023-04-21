John Mulaney Reveals Dangerous Drug Addict Behavior Leading Up To Intervention

John Mulaney is opening up about the incredibly scary time in his life right before he got sober.

As we’re sure you know, the 40-year-old comedian checked into a rehab facility in late 2020 after a secret battle with alcohol and cocaine addiction. And now he’s ready to tell his story. This week he sat down with Theo Von for his This Past Weekend and revealed where his mind was before he decided to go to rehab:

“As long as I’m balancing coke and Adderall with Xanax and Klonopin, I’ll be just fine.”

Such dangerous mixes of drugs… and he really thought he was OK…

Thankfully his friends and loved ones took notice at the time. He went on to recall how he unknowingly “walked into” his own intervention with his pockets full of pills:

“I’d just been to my drug dealer’s apartment, and I finally got the right balance: one pocket all Adderall and coke, one pocket all Xanax. And I was like, ‘I have done it. I reached equilibrium.'”

And here were “a bunch of people” waiting to tell him he had a problem. He refused to give in at first, arguing he hadn’t done drugs in months:

“I went, ‘Look, I am sober right now. Look at me. I am sober right now,’ I kept saying.”

The stand-up comic admits to being far from sober — even as going as far as saying he was “off the rails.” So, so sad.

While he continued his recollection, he mentioned he even used to sit in the lobby of his building after taking the drugs — in case he needed to go to the emergency room:

“I remember times when I felt like, ‘OK, I’ve done too much. Like, this is serious, and I’ve done too much, and maybe I should go down to my lobby and sit there in case I need to…’ — I lived right near an urgent care. I was like, ‘Maybe I need to sit here and just tell the doorman to grab a paramedic or something.’”

It’s so terrible to hear he was in such a bad place. He was sitting around with the fear he might die from how much he was taking, making sure he was close to medical attention — but that didn’t clue him in he needed to stop! Just heartbreaking…

Eventually, the Big Mouth voice actor did go to rehab, but it was no easy journey. He spent many days and nights miserable while detoxing, telling Von:

“I remember laying on my bed just like f**king writhing.”

This isn’t the first time the Mulaney star “got sober” either — he said way back in 2005 he detoxed, as well:

“[I] got sober in 2005 … [then] slowly got back into pharmaceuticals over the next 13, 14 years: prescribed, then abused but prescribed, then bought on the street.”

The New In Town star finished his treatment in early 2021 and has since been planning his comeback to stand-up with a new Netflix special John Mulaney: Baby J which premieres on April 25.

We’re so glad to hear John is doing so much better. We continue to send him love and light.

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org

