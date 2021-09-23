Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Strips Down For Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show -- LOOK!

Runway ready!

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon looks absolutely amazing as she bares almost all for Rihanna’s upcoming third Savage x Fenty show, which is set to premiere Friday on Amazon Prime Video! On Wednesday, Lourdes got fans in the mood to be wowed by showing off a sneak peek at her OOTD — a teal latex bra, thigh-high boots, and a matching robe.

Spoiler alert: she looks HAWT AF!

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Not leaving much for the imagination!

This will be the model’s Savage x Fenty debut, and from the looks of it, she killed it! Also set to make an appearance during the event are Gigi Hadid, Erykah Badu, Irina Shayk, Adriana Lima, and Troye Sivan. Don’t forget the musical guest stars Nas, Daddy Yankee, Bia, Jazmine Sullivan, Ricky Martin, Normani, and SO many more!

Get even more hype for the show by watching the sexy trailer here:

Will U be tuning in, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Madonna/Instagram]