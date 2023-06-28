Cameron Diaz Still 'Shocked And Saddened' By Jamie Foxx Health Scare

Cameron Diaz continues to be as shocked as the rest of us by Jamie Foxx‘s continued health crisis.

As Perezcious readers know, the actor fell ill while in Atlanta, Georgia filming his upcoming Netflix movie, Back In Action. It just so happens to be Cameron’s first film back in nearly a decade after taking time to “focus” on her family, so it’s a big deal! Unfortunately, production on the film — which was “intense and pretty grueling” for the leading lady — wrapped up in a frenzy!

Back in April, Jamie was hospitalized after suffering a “medical complication” on set, according to his daughter, Corinne Foxx. But aside from insisting he’s on the mend, the family has shared very little about what happened or his current condition. This has left everyone feeling very uneasy about the situation, including Cameron!

On Tuesday, a source told People that The Holiday alum is “shocked and saddened by Jamie’s health crisis.” Reflecting on what it was like to be on set at the time of the incident, the source noted:

“One day they were working together, and the next he was just gone.”

Now, of course, Jamie is still very much alive — even though that quote sounds very dire! But the sentiment is clear. After hitting pause for a few days at the time of the hospitalization, the crew behind the action comedy film was able to finish its final days of filming using a stand-in for the Django Unchained star’s remaining scenes. So, we’re sure the mood on set was very somber, and if nobody knew what was going on with Jamie, then it must have been tough to see someone fill in for him.

Unfortunately, despite Cameron’s best efforts to lend her co-star a helping hand, she hasn’t been able to offer him any assistance during this health emergency. The insider explained:

“She wanted to be supportive and help out in any way, but his family has kept his status very quiet.”

That’s for sure. The last we heard from the Foxx family, Corinne took to Instagram last month to confirm her dad was no longer in the hospital and was even “playing pickleball” amid his recovery. That said, Mike Tyson has since claimed the 55-year-old suffered a stroke and that “he’s not feeling well.” But in a follow-up statement, Mike quickly walked back everything, calling it “hearsay,” adding:

“I have no idea what happened to him.”

Huh…

According to TMZ, Jamie has been receiving care at a Chicago-based specialist rehab and treatment center. But, again, it’s unclear what he needs treatment for. We continue to keep him and his family in our thoughts and wish for a full recovery.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you surprised even Cameron hasn’t been informed of his status? Let us know (below).

