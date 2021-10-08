You Can't Unsee Madonna's WIIIILD Jimmy Fallon Appearance!!

Madonna let LOOSE on Jimmy Fallon!!

Late night TV has seen a lot of shenanigans in its history, but nobody seemed ready for the singer’s antics on Thursday night’s episode of The Tonight Show! While there to promote her new film Madame X, the 63-year-old discussed all kinds of topics: therapy, inspirations, and why she decided to make a movie about herself (rather than let some “total misogynist” make it instead).

She revealed a lot — in more ways than one!

Related: Rob Kardashian Is Loving ‘Low-Key’ Lifestyle — But Will He Join Sisters’ Upcoming Hulu Show??

Not only did the Queen of Pop share some candid stories about her life, but she literally exposed herself! Poking fun at the talk show host, who often acts squeamish at the thought of anything sexual, the Material Girl vocalist seductively slid across his desk in a very short dress! Unsure what to do, Fallon threw off his jacket to cover up Madonna’s butt — only, she didn’t care about people seeing her booty! When she got up from the table, she flashed the entire audience!!

Ch-ch-check out the unforgettable interview (below)!

There’s more where that came from! See the rest of her segments (below)!

Madonna knows how to have a good time! Reactions??

[Image via The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube]