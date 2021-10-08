NeNe Leakes Reveals Lots Of Men Slid Into Her DMs Right After Her Husband Gregg Died!!

NeNe Leakes just gave a shoutout to all the men who are being WAY inappropriate and already sliding into her DMs!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal she’s had many hopeful romantics send her messages following the death of her husband Gregg Leakes last month — and she thanked them for their interest! LOLz!

The 53-year-old said in an IG Story:

“Thank you to everybody. All the gentlemen that have been in my DMs, thank y’all, too.”

Damn, these so-called “gentlemen” sure move fast!!

On whether or not she’s actually considering any of the offers, she hinted:

“I’m just over here doing me right now, but anyway, hey! I love reading the messages. They are inspiring to say the least. Thank you.”

Hah! Well, at least she’s not offended by the suitors vying for her attention amid her grief. Gregg, whom she married in 1997 and again in 2013 after a brief split, died of stage 3 colon cancer on September 1. They shared one son, Brentt, 22, as well as children from previous relationships. His absence has left the family “with a broken heart,” according to their rep, so we doubt NeNe will be ready to pursue new love any time soon!

Nice try, though, guys!

