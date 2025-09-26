MAGA Dentist 'Jokes' She Quietly Cuts Back On Laughing Gas With Anti-Trump Patients -- WATCH!

This is one wild trip to the dentist — and not in that good, nitrous-fueled way.

In a shocking viral video that has the internet buzzing, a California dentist is catching major heat for joking (she insists it was just joking) that she adjusts patient care based on their political beliefs. Yep. You read that right.

Dr. Harleen Grewal — better known to some in Santa Clarita as the self-branded “MAGA Dentist” — is under fire after a TikTok clip surfaced this week that showed her giving a political speech in which she mocked some of her patients who aren’t fans of Donald Trump.

At one moment in the clip, Dr. Grewal recalls how some patients react to the political decor in her office, which includes a “Wall of Fame” featuring Trump and other major Republican figures. She said in the clip:

“I get patients that come into my office, and when they see the pictures, you’d think their butt was on fire. They jump off and take off as if Trump was coming in the room.”

But she didn’t stop there. She went on to mock patients who complain about prices, before taking a jab at past president Joe Biden‘s administration:

“How’s Bidenomics working for you?”

She also said that back during the height of COVID-19, she supposedly preferred having fewer patients — so long as the missing ones were Democrats. According to her, it was a blessing when those folks were masked up and staying home.

But the line that truly sent jaws dropping was a line about the treatment some of her anti-Trump patients get. Ready for it? She said:

“I have a secret hat I use sometimes. It says, ‘Make your smile great again.’ I wear that when I work on my patients so when they look horrified or complain, I quietly cut back on the laughing gas and say, ‘You got this. It’s not as bad as you think it is.’”

The backlash came swiftly, with many on TikTok and elsewhere accusing the dentist of crossing an ethical line.

You can check out the full video (below):

Now, FWIW, local SoCal news outlet KTLA caught up with Dr. Grewal as she was leaving her practice one evening this week and asked her to explain herself. She stood by her statements by brushing them off as jokes. In fact, she said that she had already been investigated by the California Dental Board, which found no wrongdoing.

Then, in a follow-up opinion piece she penned in the Santa Clarita Valley Signal, the dentist claimed this was just another case of cancel culture, and that her “words were twisted.”

According to Grewal, she was speaking at the Republican Liberty Gala, an event tied to the Santa Clarita Republican Party, where she was this year’s title sponsor. And she isn’t backing down. At all. In the op-ed, she wrote:

“When you stand up, speak out and make a difference, there are people who will try to tear you down. But here’s the truth: It only works if you let it. And I refuse to let it.”

Dr. Grewal has leaned all the way into her political identity, too. She’s been marketing her practice with heavy MAGA branding including Trump-themed merch, red hats with the slogan “Drill Baby Drill,” and photos of her alongside Trump-world figures like Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

What do YOU think? Is it appropriate to joke about something like this? Or is it a big red flag?

