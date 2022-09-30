Listen To This: Breathe When You Breathe!

A song doesn’t need to be a hit to be a hit.

Maisy Stella & Lennon Stella have created an instant classic. A perfectly crafted, haunted and evoking pop masterpiece in two minutes and fifty two seconds.

Just a piano and their INCREDIBLY harmonizing vocals.

This stripped-down ballad feels timeless. The lyrics are powerful. And their melodies are smooth and sung so seamlessly and in unison.

This has touches of Americana and Dolly Parton!

It’s brilliant!

Check out While You Sleep above!