Maksim Chmerkovskiy Gets Emotional In New Update From Ukraine: ‘I’m Tired. I’m Stressed.’

As the Russian invasion escalates, Maksim Chmerkovskiy opened up some more about his experiences in Ukraine.

The Dancing with the Stars alum has been taking to social media over the past couple of days to speak candidly about everything happening around him while trying to stay safe in the country. And on Sunday, Chmerkovskiy shared another update with followers in a nearly 12-minute long video, where he wrote in the caption:

“WAR. I’m tired. I’m stressed. I needed to rant. Thank you and please make some noise about this so the whole world starts screaming.”

The 42-year-old professional dancer further detailed in the clip that while he is in “very safe” location at this time, he admitted that it is still an overwhelming situation to come to terms with. Wiping away tears from his eyes, he expressed:

“I’m in a very safe place, but this is nuts, and I think everybody is going through a lot of emotions, and I think it’s time to expose mine a little bit in a more personal manner. But I’m also right in the eye of the storm, within insane proximity to where this is all supposed to come to an end, if ever. This is a war. This is a crazy situation, it’s insane and I’m losing my final little things. This is not a cry for help, I’m a big boy, I can handle myself and as I said, I’m safe. But I’m starting to not be able to see my head, so I’m trying to stay focused and just trying to let my voice be heard.”

Chmerkovskiy also urged everyone around the world to take action and help out Ukraine – even if it is something as simple as sharing a post on social media:

“I’m a witness to how one ‘Big Brother’ country is not allowed to voice its opinion. Regardless of the fact, please make your voice be heard and just spread the word that this needs to pause. Stop the shooting. Tonight was nuts. Right now, it’s insane.”

He then explained that everyone experiences the effects of the attack no matter where they are due to the size of the country, saying:

“This is all happening at once, everywhere. That’s all I wanted to say, promise. This was a rant and I appreciate everybody and everything. Keep spreading the word, keep talking about this. Please direct your attention to humanitarian services.”

We continue to appreciate the vulnerability Maks has shown with his updates and are keeping him and everyone impacted by the Russian invasion in our hearts. Take a look at his entire emotional video (below):

[Image via Maksim Chmerkovskiy/Instagram]