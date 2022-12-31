Man Accused Of Faking Wife's Suicide On Christmas Eve

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A man from Enola, Pennsylvania has been accused of killing his wife on Christmas Eve — and trying to make it look like she died by suicide.

According to court documents obtained by PennLive, Christopher Colbert, 39, got into an argument with his wife, Tamara Colbert, on Saturday, and things escalated out of control. Per police, she fled upstairs after her husband tried to attack her with a knife. The altercation continued in the bedroom, where Colbert allegedly shot Tamara in the head. He is also accused of strangling her, according to docs reviewed by People. She was also just 39 years old.

After the horrific killing, Christopher reportedly called his father in Florida and claimed Tamara had shot herself. As PennLive reported, he was apparently in an irrational state and “not completing sentences” — causing his father to be worried. Poppa then called 911 to request police perform a welfare check — and when police showed up at the home, they found Christopher sitting in his car in the couple’s garage. They noticed blood on his head, a nearby pistol, and that he smelled of alcohol.

Shockingly, Christopher had abandoned the charade. In a blood-stained letter discovered inside the home, he revealed he’d killed Tamara and planned to die by suicide as well. According to PennLive, the letter stated:

“There is no one I love more than Tamara. She was my world and I ruined it. I’m so impossibly sorry, understand that I didn’t kill her. She and I had a fight. We were not doing well.”

Addressing the fact they were both supposed to be dead when cops arrived, he allegedly wrote:

“We both had tendencies to be angry when things went poorly. Writing any of this is silly, since we’re dead, and I’m going to be seen as the cause.”

Whoa. So, so tragic.

Christopher has been charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, strangulation, and tampering with physical evidence. He has been denied bond, per court records. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 12, and at this time, it is unclear whether he has issued a plea or retained a lawyer.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this case to contact Det. Coleen Redifer of Hampden Township Police at 717-761-2609.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/. If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

